Jacob Stockdale has 'all the attributes' to become a top full-back, says Ireland coach Andy Farrell

Jacob Stockdale will start at 15 for Ireland for the first time.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell says Jacob Stockdale has "all the attributes" to become a top quality full-back after naming the Ulster star at 15 for this weekend's Six Nations return.

Italy are the visitors to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, when 24-year-old Stockdale will for the first time make the move from wing at international level.

He has started at full-back in five of Ulster's seven fixtures since the return from the sporting shutdown and in his traditional wing spot in the other two.

The move this weekend, which allows Hugo Keenan to make his senior Ireland debut at number 11, could be the solution to unlocking even more from Stockdale's game, according to the Ireland coach.

"We've had quite a few sessions under our belt now so we have looked at different combinations and we've been very impressed with Jacob," Farrell explained.

"He is learning the trade pretty quickly in the back field. He is learning to adapt and get stronger there. We think he has all the attributes to push forward in that position and there will be elements of his game we need to keep pushing forward.

"What you don't see on the wing with Jacob from time to time is his skill level. He has got great vision, he is able to see things and he has great hands as well.

"He hits a brilliant line and you don't always get to do that from the wing. Hopefully we can get him involved as much as we can."

Stockdale's fellow Ulster player Rob Herring holds his place at hooker, while Stuart McCloskey misses out on a place in the match-day squad as Bundee Aki partners Garry Ringrose at centre, with Robbie Henshaw on the bench.

"It's unbelievably tough," said Farrell of his selection dilemma in midfield. "All five of the centres always seem to be fit which is a great place to be. We have massive trust in Robbie.

"He has played a hell of a lot for us and he is going to come off the bench and do a great job but Stu McCloskey and Chris Farrell are great players that we all admire as a coaching staff.

"You are able to have a conversation in camp between them and to tell them where they are at. I'm sure they are all waiting for their chances and that when they do they will grab it with both hands as well."

Wing Keenan is one of four Leinster debutants in the squad, along with Will Connors in the starting XV and both Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park among the replacement.

Farrell insisted that he was in no doubt that Connors and Keenan in particular were ready to make the significant step up.

"We do, definitely," the Ireland boss said, via an online press conference this afternoon.

"Obviously we've had a few days together to see how they would fit into the system etc and the pressures of international rugby, being able to adapt to new calls and new teammates and everything else.

"Will has obviously been involved with us before and he has been chomping at the bit for a while. He had a seven-month break to think about that and he has come back in pretty good form so we are excited about seeing him.

"Hugo has had a great start after lockdown. He is an exciting player that can play in a variety of ways so they are both ready to go."

Byrne will provide cover for Cian Healy at loosehead and is set to cap a remarkable personal journey on which the Carlow native has had to battle back from a couple of very serious injuries.

Gibson-Park, meanwhile, became Irish-qualified last year, and Farrell is a keen admirer of the Kiwi scrum-half.

"It has been seamless for both of them," Farrell continued.

"Ed is certainly a student of the game. Obviously being in the front-row and you might think I'm joking, but he picks things up very quickly. He is very knowledgeable. It has been seamless for him coming in.

"Jamison, we all know by watching him play that he is a calming influence. He definitely is that to the team. He will add a different dimension when he comes off the bench. Certainly both of them will."

Josh van der Flier was the unlucky one to miss out in what is a ferociously competitive back-row, with Connors getting the nod to start, while Peter O'Mahony is on the bench.

Farrell was keen to stress that it was through no fault of his own that van der Flier is dropped.

"Obviously we think that the three we have picked are playing really well," Farrell said.

"We think Josh is a great player and he always has been for us. We think Will add a little bit of mobility to our back-row and obviously defence is a big part of the game.

"With CJ Stander and what we have seen over the last few weeks in terms of his presence over the ball, Will gives people like that opportunities as well.

"Not that Josh can't do that, he definitely can. Josh is doing nothing wrong. It's just a case of giving Will his chance and let's see how he goes."

Connacht lock Quinn Roux misses out this weekend with a shoulder injury, while Ronan Kelleher, who is due back next week, is still nursing a quad problem.