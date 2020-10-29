Jacob Stockdale: Ireland can find another level to seal bonus point win in France and Six Nations success

Ulsterman admits he's in for a huge challenge as Irish eye Six Nations crown

Ireland's Jacob Stockdale is preparing for everything France can throw at him with the Six Nations title on the line.

Andy Farrell's men go to Paris on Saturday night knowing that a bonus-point victory would secure a second title in three years.

With Stockdale having performed well in his first international outing at full-back against Italy last weekend, the Ulster star is expecting Les Bleus to keep him busy all evening.

"Obviously, looking at the way that they play, they've got a very good kicking game," he said ahead of his 30th Test appearance.

"They've scored a number of tries off those contestable kicks and it's about cleaning up the scraps because they make a bit of a mess of it at the back.

"It's going to be a big challenge for me, going into this week, in dealing with those kicks in the air and their kicking game, and trying to keep it as tidy as possible at the back because those are the opportunities they live off."

Should Ireland not collect a bonus point, it would open the door for England to claim the title on points difference, although France themselves remain in with a shout.

And while Stockdale is part of Ireland's new generation that has never tasted defeat to France, the 24-year-old knows they are now a different prospect from the one that has failed to win this competition since 2010.

"We definitely respect them and we respect the ability with which they can play," he said.

"But at the same time we've had a number of good performances against France over the last few years and we've probably got a good return out of them.

"We are quite confident when it comes to playing them as a team but they're also in very good form at the moment.

"They obviously beat Wales well there and they're a different team to what they were in the past."

After Ireland bagged seven tries against Italy at home in their first game for some eight months, to replicate the feat of a try-scoring bonus against a side like France will require a leap in performance level.

“Definitely, we were happy with the way the Italy game went but, as a team and our ability to attack, we can definitely go to another level, and we probably will have to this weekend,” admitted Stockdale.

“Realistically, you want to be able to keep the Six Nations and the game in our control, and that means looking at a bonus point (win) away to France.

“We were happy with the way we went, but there is definitely more we can work on and another step to take.”

In more general terms, Stockdale was pleased with his own game after Andy Farrell gave him the nod at full-back, the position he had been playing for his province despite all his previous caps for Ireland coming in the No.11 jersey.

While there were some eye-catching moments with ball in hand, including a neat offload in the build-up to Bundee Aki’s score and a lengthy break prior to Hugo Keenan’s chalked-off try, looking back there were things that Stockdale would like to “tidy up” this week, most notably his role in Italy’s late score that came in the game’s final play.

“I think that was something that, honestly, looking back I was a bit frustrated with,” Stockdale noted.

“In those positions it’s a tricky one obviously because I can see a two-on-one coming at me and I’m trying to make a play pretty much, but in hindsight that’s probably an experience thing where I haven’t been in that position that many times and it’s probably a better decision to try and rush (Paolo) Garbisi and make him make that pass.

“It’s my first game in that position and there are going to be things to tidy up.

“I think my backfield coverage could be a bit better and probably making the right decision when I’m kicking a few times, but outside of that I’m pretty pleased with it.

“There are a few things that maybe I noticed that maybe the general public don’t notice that I want to work on but, overall, I’m pretty happy with it.

“(But) we’re going to have to make sure we are switched on the entire time we are on the pitch because France are masters at creating something out of nothing.

“They can score tries off the back of plays where you think you pretty much have them shut down.”