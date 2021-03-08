Jacob Stockdale returns to Ireland squad ahead of Six Nations clash with Scotland

Jacob Stockdale has been added to the Ireland squad ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash with Scotland.

The winger missed the first three rounds of the championship thanks to a knee injury sustained on Ulster duty against Munster on January 2.

Having made his return to provincial action against the Ospreys two weekends ago, and then went the full 80 minutes against Leinster on Saturday, the 24-year-old has proven his fitness to national head coach Andy Farrell.

In his absence, James Lowe has started all three games in Stockdale's usual number 11 jersey while Hugo Keenan has laid claim to the full-back spot which was briefly bestowed upon the prolific Ulsterman last autumn.

Stockdale takes the place of Shane Daly in the wider panel for the trip to Murrayfield with the Munster man instead remaining with his province this week.

Josh Van Der Flier will go through the return to play protocols after his first-half substitution in Leinster's win at Kingspan Stadium but other than the flanker there were no injury concerns emerging from the weekend's PRO14 action.

Stockdale takes the tally of Ulster players in Ireland's 36-man squad to six, joining Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole, Stuart McCloskey and Billy Burns.

Ireland will name their match-day squad for this weekend's game on Friday.