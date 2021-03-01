Jacob Stockdale set to face Leinster in final warm-up for potential Six Nations return

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell expects Jacob Stockdale to get another run with Ulster this weekend before any potential return to the national set-up.

The star wing has missed the first three rounds of the Six Nations because of a knee injury sustained against Munster on January 2 but made his comeback with 40 minutes in Ulster's win over the Ospreys on Friday night.

While most of Ireland's front-liners are set to gather at the side's Abbottstown base later this week ahead of the March 14 meeting with Scotland, those with less rugby under their belts will be free to play in this weekend's PRO14 interpros.

That leaves Stockdale available for Ulster's top-of-the-table clash with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night.

"There's no doubt, all being well, that Jacob will play against Leinster next week so we'll watch and assess that," said Farrell after seeing his side beat Italy on Saturday for a first win of their Six Nations campaign.

The news will be a boost for Dan McFarland, who also figures to have Stuart McCloskey and Tom O'Toole released from Ireland duty for Leinster's visit, with the coach having been pleased with Stockdale's impact against the Ospreys.

"We had minute plans for both him and Robert Baloucoune that they were each going to play a half," McFarland said. "Jacob played really well.

"It was great to get him back on the field and I thought he did a pretty good job.

"He had a brilliant take of a high ball which is a big part of his game."

McFarland added: “Jacob looked strong in his running and that was really pleasing.

“To get Robert back as well after a much longer lay-off was really exciting. He showed in areas what he can do. He looked strong, he looked powerful, he was bumping players off which was exciting.

“It’s always good to get athletes like that back on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s man of the match Tadhg Beirne says they are determined to build on Saturday’s comprehensive win over Italy by producing even better against Scotland on Sunday week.

The Munster forward, who starred on his switch to back-row in Rome, says Andy Farrell’s team are determined to finish strong after belatedly claiming their first victory following defeats to Wales and France.

“It is huge,” he said. “We were obviously bitterly disappointed in the first two games. We got our first win, but it is not going to mean much unless we back it up against Scotland so there is going to be a huge focus to back it up there with a performance.

“We are going to have to up it again because they have been playing really well. They may be without a game in four weeks if they don’t play next week so it could be an interesting one.”

Defeat for the hosts was a 30th in succession in the championship, dating back six years.

Italy captain Luca Bigi said: “We have to be more cynical when we create our opportunitie,s but we are a young team that must grow.”

Ireland will monitor David Kilcoyne who was removed and failed his Head Injury Assessment, as well as Tadhg Furlong (ankle), Rónan Kelleher (dead calf) and Jordan Larmour (hip flexor) who all came off in the 48-10 win.

Farrell said he’d release a host of players to their provinces for next weekend’s interprovincial fixtures. The IRFU are due to issue a release today.

Scotland, meanwhile, look set to play France in their postponed match on the weekend of March 27, a week after the tournament reaches its conclusion. That means a month between matches against Wales and Ireland.