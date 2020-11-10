Jacob Stockdale starts at full-back again as Billy Burns set for Ireland debut in Autumn Nations Cup opener

Jacob Stockdale has retained his place at full-back for the Autumn Nations Cup opener at home to Wales on Friday.

His Ulster team-mate Billy Burns is in line for his Ireland debut, named among the replacements, while Iain Henderson also holds his spot in the starting line-up.

Former Gloucester player Burns, whose brother Freddie played for England, qualifies to play for Ireland through his Cork-born grandfather.

Stockdale was widely criticised for his display in the number 15 shirt during the Six Nations finale in France, although the project of his positional switch from the wing is set to continue with an eye on his long-term future.

Rob Herring drops out of the match-day squad while there is also no spot for centre Stuart McCloskey.

New Zealander James Lowe comes straight into the XV for his Ireland debut, having qualified for his adopted country last week after spending three years with Leinster.

Farrell has named a much-changed team from the side that lost to France, with Hugo Kenan shifting to the right wing to accommodate Lowe.

Chris Farrell replaces Bundee Aki, with Robbie Henshaw shifting to inside centre while Jamison Gibson-Park takes Conor Murray's slot at scrum-half partnering Johnny Sexton.

Up front, Ronan Kelleher replaces Herring who, like Aki, CJ Stander and Tadhg Beirne, drops out of the 23, while Iain Henderson partners James Ryan in the second-row.

A new-look back-row sees Peter O'Mahony and Josh van der Flier included on the flank, with Caelan Doris shifting to No 8.

On the bench, front-row replacements Ed Byrne, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham retain their spots, while Quinn Roux and Will Connors cover the back five positions.

Murray is on the bench alongside Burns, while Keith Earls returns from his lay-off in the No 23 shirt.

Ireland team to face Wales: J Stockdale; H Keenan, C Farrell, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J GIbson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; I Henderson, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: D Heffernan, E Byrne, F Bealham, Q Roux, W Connors, C Murray, B Burns, K Earls.