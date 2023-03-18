Joe Biden backing Ireland to beat England and complete Six Nations Grand Slam

US President Joe Biden is backing Ireland’s bid to complete the Six Nations Grand Slam today.

Mr Biden wished Andy Farrell’s side luck ahead of the Saturday teatime clash with England in Dublin.

He was speaking at a St Patrick’s Day engagement in Washington.

At one event, the President introduced his distant relative and ex-Ireland and Lions fullback Rob Kearney, saying: "We've even got a few of my distant Irish cousins here today… Rob stand up. I want to see you after this, pal.

“You know, Rob, I expect, we know - and this is no offence to anyone in the room - who we are rooting for in the Grand Slam match between Ireland and England.”

Mr Biden has welcomed Kearney to the White House before, and has displayed an Irish rugby ball in the Oval Office.

And in November 2021, the President wished Ireland luck against New Zealand, and then called to congratulate them after their 29-20 victory over the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium.

A sellout crowd will pack into the Aviva as Ireland aim for a fourth Grand Slam against England this evening.

It is Ireland captain Johnny Sexton’s last Six Nations game and he can secure his place in Irish sporting history by becoming the first skipper to win a Grand Slam in Dublin.

Ireland previously completed the Grand Slam at Ravenhill in Belfast in 1948, 2009 in Cardiff and in London in 2018.

England are coming off the back of their worst home defeat in 113 years of Test rugby against France last week.