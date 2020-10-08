John Cooney axed from Ireland squad as four Ulster players included for Six Nations conclusion

John Cooney has been left out of the Ireland squad.

John Cooney has been axed from the 35-man Ireland squad for the conclusion of the elongated Six Nations, as Andy Farrell has handed a recall to Kieran Marmion, and has included the uncapped Jamison Gibson-Park.

In Cooney's absence, four Ulster players have made the grade with Stuart McCloskey hoping to prove his fitness after being named in the panel alongside Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Jacob Stockdale.

Cooney has seemingly paid the price for his inconsistent form post-lockdown, while so too has Luke McGrath, as his Leinster team-mate Gibson-Park has edged him out of the international picture.

Cooney was dropped for Ulster's Guinness PRO14 final defeat to Leinster last month and earlier this week, he admitted that he took that tougher than being left out of last year's World Cup squad.

The 30-year old was one of the outstanding players in Europe last season, and had been expected to feature against Italy before the game was postponed earlier this year.

Leinster scrum-half Marmion is one of six uncapped players as Ryan Baird, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Shane Daly and Hugo Keenan all eye their first international caps.

Farrell has also confirmed that Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, James Lowe, James Tracy and Fineen Wycherley will all train with the squad next week.

Tadhg Furlong misses out with the calf injury he picked up recently, while so too does Keith Earls, who has a back problem.

Johnny Sexton retains the captaincy, although he remains in a race to be fit for the Italy game on October 24 as he suffered a hamstring injury last weekend.

Conor Murray has been included despite carrying a thigh injury, as the Munster scrum-half hopes to return this week.

Meanwhile, Gibson-Park has been named in his first official Ireland squad having been part of the mini training camp last Christmas.

The Kiwi, who has arguably been the form 9 in Ireland recently, became Irish-qualified last year based on World Rugby's three-year residency rules.

Connacht out-half Jack Carty has forced his way back in alongside his half-back partner Kieran Marmion, as well as forwards Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux.

There are welcome returns for Jack Conan and Tadhg Beirne following their respective injuries, while John Ryan is recalled in place of the absent Furlong.

"There has been a huge effort right across Irish Rugby to ensure that the professional game could return safely and that work is greatly appreciated by the national management," Farrell said.

"We have protocols in place to safeguard the welfare of the players and staff and are looking forward to completing the Six Nations Championships.

"We have two competitions to play in over the coming months but will focus first on a strong finish to the Six Nations Championship.

"The return to rugby has not been without its challenges as some players have suffered injury setbacks and there has been limited playing opportunities ahead of a busy and exciting international window.

"We will be closely monitoring the form and fitness of players competing in the Guinness PRO14 over the coming weeks."

Ireland will gather at the High Performance Centre in Dublin next week and begin their preparations for the Italy clash in Dublin on October 24 and France a week later in Paris.

Ireland Squad 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps

Forwards (19)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Training with Squad w/c 12th October

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped

James Tracy (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped