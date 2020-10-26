John Cooney drafted into Ireland squad ahead of Six Nations Super Saturday as Jamison Gibson Park an injury worry

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney has been drafted into the Ireland squad ahead of this weekend's Six Nations Super Saturday.

Andy Farrell's men know a bonus point victory in France will secure another Championship title, while any sort of victory, coupled with an expected bonus-point success for England in Italy, would send the title down to points difference.

Cooney, who was controversially left out of the panel ahead of Saturday's win over the Italians, has been brought in to provide 'additional cover' after Leinster' Jamison Gibson-Park showed hamstring tightness.

Conor Murray is set to start in the crucial France game this weekend, as Ireland look to win the Six Nations title, but if Gibson-Park was to miss out, then Cooney would be battling it out with Kieran Marmion for a spot on the bench.

A decision on the Leinster scrum-half's fitness will be made in the coming days.

Cooney started for Ulster in Sunday's 40-17 win over Dragons at the Kingspan Stadium, slotting five conversions as the hosts had the bonus point wrapped up by half-time.

Ireland winger Keith Earls sat out Saturday's victory after suffering a back injury earlier this month but as he finished up his rehabilitation, he may come into contention for the trip to Paris.

Farrell has opted against calling up a replacement for Garry Ringrose after he suffered a broken jaw against Italy and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.