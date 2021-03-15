Johnny Sexton demands that Ireland raise the bar and beat England in Six Nations conclusion

Skipper wants dramatic Murrayfield win to be catalyst for thrilling Six Nations finale

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton wants his side to step up to another level against England in Dublin this weekend and finish their Six Nations campaign on a high note.

Sexton's late kick ensured Ireland left Murrayfield with victory yesterday after Scotland had fought back from 14-points down to tie things at 24-24 going into the final moments.

It secured a second win in-a-row after losing the first two games of their campaign but Sexton warned more will be required against an England side confident after overcoming France in Twickenham on Saturday evening.

Read more Maybe in time Ireland's win over Scotland will be viewed as the start but it was a game nobody deserved to win

"We feel that we have been building, that we were a bit unlucky in the first couple of games," he said. "But even though they have had a couple of bad results England are a team that was in the World Cup final and won the Six Nations last year. They won the Autumn Nations Cup, so they are a top, top team and we have to prove that we can match them and put in a performance that can beat one of the top teams because we haven't done that as of yet."

Of concern to Ireland, with only a six-day turnaround to face Eddie Jones' men, will be the fact that James Ryan left yesterday's victory for an HIA and did not return.

Ryan would be a loss to any side and he, along with Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne, played such a huge role in destroying the Scottish line-out.

It was Ryan’s replacement, though, that played the key part in ensuring Ireland escaped with a victory as Ryan Baird galloped upfield to charge down a kick and allow Henderson to pounce for the turnover.

If not for the young Leinster lock, making only his second Test appearance, Sexton may never have had the chance to win the game for his side.

“It was brilliant by Ryan Baird to get the charge down,” the skipper said.

“He’s so explosive for the first couple of steps and then to make the tackle that he does. Iain Henderson [on the poach] was outstanding as well.

“And obviously then you have to kick it. I kicked pretty well all game but that wasn’t my best of the day.

“My best of the day probably hit the post (after the first of Ireland’s two tries) but it was enough.

“I was trying to keep it a little bit lower. It was quite blustery in the stadium and it was a good enough strike to get over and thankfully we get the four points which is very important and we’re up to second now and into a big end to the tournament.”

While that kick ensured the scrutiny on what went before may be less than had victory slipped from their grasp, Sexton assured that, even with attention quickly switching to England, Ireland would look at what went both right and wrong.

“There is never one tone to the review,” he stressed. “There is always things that you want to get better at and sometimes the frustrating thing is that you are making the same mistakes you highlighted over the first few weeks.

“We will look at the good things and the bad things and what we can do better when we were 14 points up.”