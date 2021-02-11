Johnny Sexton says he will take no risks to play in Six Nations as French doctor apologises for concussion comments

Ireland skipper puts family first and admits disappointment in doctor

Grounded: Johnny Sexton receives attention from medical staff after his latest blow to the head during defeat to Wales

A visibly agitated Johnny Sexton found himself pitched somewhere between rugby's past, present and future on the emotive issue of concussion yesterday.

In fulfilling his usual captain's media duties ahead of the second round of the Six Nations, events of the previous 24 hours had left the side's skipper with the difficult balancing act of showing due deference to the sport's long-standing issue with brain injury and stressing his compliance with the game's current regulations, all at a time when the true scope of what lies ahead for some recently retired former professionals remains unknown.

It began on Tuesday when Dr Jean-Francois Chermann, the same neurologist who recommended that the former World Player of the Year be stood down from rugby for 12 weeks in 2014 due to repeated blows to the head, opined to France's RMC Sport that Andy Farrell's skipper has sustained "30 concussions" over the course of his career and expressed concern that he could be rushed into a swift return to action.

With Sexton presently undertaking the return to play protocols after shipping a knee to the temple last weekend before he can be cleared to take the field against Les Bleus on Sunday, it was no surprise to see that French media has once again taken an apparent interest in the 35-year-old's health.

A familiar trope in the week leading into contests between these sides ever since the No.10 spent two years in Paris with what was then Racing Metro, Sexton has clearly had his fill.

While the player's reputation is of a man with a spiky temper, this was no outburst, rather a considered response to what he viewed as unpalatable behaviour by a medical professional.

"We've been here before and it is very frustrating and, for me, totally inappropriate that someone I had seen 10 years ago now felt it appropriate to come out and talk to whoever it was and say those things," Sexton said.

"It seems to be always the French game coming up that something happens, whether it's before or after. You get used to dealing with these type of things when you're captain of your country. It's a privileged position to be in.

"Sometimes it can wear down on you and you need to be reminded that there's a lot of people that would swap in for your job, so try and enjoy it, despite all of the speculation and attention.

"I'm pretty disappointed. For me I am so used to it that it's almost water off a duck's back, but for my wife and mum it's very upsetting, but that's the world we live in.

"I thought there was a patient-doctor confidentiality. I'm pretty sure that exists in the world and I just can't get over the fact that someone thought it was appropriate to say things that weren't even accurate. That's the most hurtful thing."

The doctor in question has since apologised for his remarks.

"Regarding my interview on Sexton, I didn't want to talk about 30 concussions but concussions and sub-concussions," Dr Chermann told RMC Sport in France, the same publication who published his initial comments. "And if you ask most rugby players, they will tell you that they have also suffered many concussions in their careers which, by the way, are hardly ever reported.

"For Sexton, we can therefore absolutely not speak of 30 concussions. I should not have quoted this number without any explanation, and regret the damage I have done to the player, who has been my patient and whom I respect more than anything."

Nonetheless, his original comments

The comments of the doctor will cast great scrutiny upon Farrell's team announcement tomorrow afternoon.

Sexton was at pains to stress both that he trusts the return to play protocols as well as the Irish medical staff currently in place and would never take a risk with his health for the sake of his family.

"Well, I do all the tests that are in place and if I don't get through them I won't play," he said. "But if I do get through them then I will play.

"It will all depend on how I do and how I feel. That gives me confidence and that will give the people close to me confidence that I'm okay.

"I'm a dad of three and a husband, and I'm not going to go and be stupid. I'm not going to risk anything and no one in this environment will risk anything.

"I've had the talk with the doctors and the coaches and they're, 'Just do the right thing', like, 'If you're right, you're right, if you're not right, you're not'.

"That's how it's always been. I've never felt any pressure to play after a knock on the head. It was a blow at the weekend, and a good blow, and the fact that the docs were out so quick is a sign of how good they are.

"They don't let you get up too quickly and all those things that can sometimes make it look even worse as you're lying there, but they're telling you not to move.

"It is what it is and we'll see how I go over the next 48 hours."

Over the course of those 48 hours until Farrell confirms his team, many will find it difficult to separate the present discourse from rugby's uncomfortable past.

It is only two months ago that former English hooker Steve Thompson gave a harrowing interview in which he revealed he has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and cannot remember winning the 2003 World Cup.

The potential legal action mooted by a small group of former players against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union in England and the Welsh Rugby Union over a perceived failure to protect them from the danger of concussion could yet be a landmark case for the sport.

"It's very hard for me because I don't want to go against those guys," said Sexton of players he views as of a different generation.

"The times, the way we're looked after now, is very different.

"Some of the stories that have come out of guys playing on Saturday and getting knocked on the head then playing on Tuesday and getting a knock on the head, coming in on Thursday and getting knocked on the head, playing Saturday, that doesn't happen anymore.

"There's always a little bit of contact in training but it's rarely full contact.

"We're already reducing all those times.

"Back in the day, after the knock I got on Saturday, maybe I would have been thrown out there today for example and then you're susceptible to something else.

"The way that we're looked after is at the top of sport really, the way rugby is.

"I feel for those guys, I really do, the guys that are struggling now."