Johnny Sexton: Time for this Ireland team to carve our own little bit of history with Six Nations Super Saturday success in France

Skipper aims to lead Ireland to Six Nations glory at scene of his 2018 heroics

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton has called on his side to make their own piece of history as a much-delayed Six Nations finally comes to an end in the Stade de France tonight (8.05pm).

More than seven months on from when the tournament was due to conclude, Andy Farrell's men take on France knowing that a bonus-point win in Paris would guarantee a title at the first time of asking for their new head coach.

France, of course, and England who play Italy, are still in the title mix, too.

Ireland, though, have everything to play for, just as when they were last in this ground. That game ended with Sexton's famed 'Le Drop' finish, the drop goal after 40-plus phases stealing an incredible win and paving the way for the 2018 Grand Slam.

"It feels like longer than two years ago now," reflected Sexton.

"This group is a different group, with different coaches, and up against a very different French group. It's totally different circumstances and we're looking to write our own little piece of history."

The Stade de France won't be its usual cauldron with France having introduced a second national lockdown. And while swathes of empty seats will be an ill-fitting end for a dramatic Six Nations, Sexton added that the players will have all those watching on at home on their minds as they take the pitch.

"Everyone will be watching back in Ireland," he said. "Everyone I spoke to this week can't wait for it. It's a big chance for us to lift the nation and try and give them something to cheer about.

"Hopefully we can make it a memorable occasion. We're trying to keep that excitement in it. In these big professional games the pressure can be high, but it's about remembering why you play the game and going out there and express yourself on the biggest stage and that's what this is."

That unforgettable day in Paris was a first Six Nations game for Leinster’s James Ryan. Just two seasons on, Ireland’s defence coach Simon Easterby recognises the 24-year-old lock as both an integral part of the team and one of its leaders alongside his captain Sexton.

“James Ryan sets incredibly high standards for himself and for others,” said Easterby.

“Some of the games we’ve won, he has come off the pitch and still been hugely disappointed in some aspects because he has incredibly high standards.

“He’s developed himself, and around others, into becoming a really strong, integral part of our team, as a leader both in what he says but more importantly in what he does.

“And I think it’s a compliment to James that all the players want to follow him in everything he does.

“He has taken on responsibility with both Leinster and us, and he’s taken it in his stride.

“And there’s not many places that he’d fear going to, and that’s the mark of the man himself, that he’s a young man in age but he’s able to deliver.

“At a young age, he’s certainly going in the right direction and he’s someone that everyone wants to follow into battle.”

While 2018 stuck to recent scripts in games between these two sides in Paris — 2010 was the last time an Irish trip to France in this competition was settled by more than two points — the mathematics of today’s situation mean both sides are likely to be required to play with a greater freedom, the need to rack up the points leading to a more open contest.

“Coming to Paris and getting a win is something that Irish teams haven’t had huge success with in the last 20 years,” added Easterby.

“But we saw in 2018 that we stayed in the game and we were able to win the game late on.

“That may well not be the case (today), it may be that the game opens up a bit.

“So we have to focus on winning the game first, then after that we reassess probably at half-time on how the game’s going.

“The players have full licence to make good decisions on the pitch, and at the right times Johnny (Sexton) and the other leaders will do that.”