Mary Lou McDonald Six Nations tweet branded ‘pathetic’ as win linked to Irish unity

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has been criticised over a “pathetic” Twitter post which appeared to link Ireland’s Six Nations win over France to Irish unity.

Ireland beat the reigning champions 32-19 in a classic match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

Ms McDonald tweeted that the score was “prophetic”, an apparent reference to the fact that a United Ireland would have 32 counties.

It was accompanied by an image of the Aviva scoreboard showing the score after 73 minutes – shortly after Garry Ringrose's try had sealed a bonus point win in front of 51,000 fans.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine mocked her comment.

In a social media post, the MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone said: “Scundered for them. Everyone else watches and enjoys a terrific game of rugby, while SF drag politics into it #pathetic.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Last month, Ms McDonald revealed that she believed Britain should help pay for Irish unity.

A Belfast Telegraph-Kantar poll in May 2021 showed that just 22% of the voters in the Republic would be willing to pay for it through higher taxation.

While she believes it could be funded in part by high taxes, she feels reunification could also be partly funded by Britain.

“We need to talk to the British exchequer. I would look for a commitment from them. Not in perpetuity. We don’t want to be reliant on others to fund our economy,” she said.

“We don’t need to be. Look at the southern economy — it’s modern, it’s dynamic. It can reimagine itself and reshape itself. That can happen in the north as well.”

Ireland are now favourites to complete the Six Nations Grand Slam.

Saturday’s triumph was their record 13th straight home win as they ended the 2022 Grand Slam champions' 14-game winning streak.