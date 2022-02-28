Mike Lowry’s unselfish act during dream Ireland debut ‘summed him up’ as Ulster Rugby star shines in Six Nations win over Italy

Ireland rout 13-men Italy, but it’s the unselfish act of two-try Mike that catches the eye

Mike Lowry runs in to score the first of his two Ireland tries on his debut yesterday, celebrated by Garry Ringrose. Credit: PA

Ireland coach Andy Farrell and stand-in skipper Peter O’Mahony were united in praise for Mike Lowry’s incredible unselfish act on debut during yesterday’s huge 57-6 win over hamstrung Italy in the Aviva Stadium.

Having crossed for a try in each half, Ulster star Lowry, proudly wearing the No.15 shirt, could have darted for the line with only a man to beat to secure his hat trick, but instead he passed the ball out to James Lowe who happily accepted the open invitation to go over the whitewash.

“Getting the two tries and being in the space to score the third but giving the pass to his mate, James Lowe, says everything about what Mikey is about,” said Farrell.

Mahoney, acting as captain in place of Johnny Sexton who joined the fray in the second half, said: “For me that play summed him up.

“Ten times out of 10 he’d probably have the gas to get over but to give the ball to Lowey and make it 1,000 percent, really does sum him up.”

Munster star Mahoney believes Ireland now have a special talent on their hands.

“He’s a top man,” adds Mahoney. “I’ve been playing against him and you see how brave and tough he is. Some of the impacts he takes are phenomenal but he just bounces back up off the ground and goes on.”

Coach Farrell was thrilled Lowry took his opportunity against an Italian side who had to play the majority of the game with 13 men after replacement hooker Hame Favia was sent off for a dangerous high tackle and because of uncontested scrums, had to remove another player.

“He was great,” enthused Farrell of Lowry’s performance.

“He was lively and he was as brave as we knew he was going to be. We’re all, everyone in the squad, made up for Mikey, his mum, his sister and his girlfriend, it’s a big day for all of them.”

Lowry’s Ulster team-mate Kieran Treadwell, who came on as a replacement, was also among the scorers, touching down for his first international score with the last action of the game, while Rob Herring and James Hume featured for Farrell’s side from the bench.

The big winning margin could yet play a part in this championship should the title go to points difference.