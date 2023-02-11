Murray ‘in good form’ despite dad’s crash scare

Six Nations

HAVING endured a turbulent week, Conor Murray will take his place in the Ireland team to face France in today’s crunch Six Nations clash at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (2.15pm).

The Munster No.9 returned home to Limerick to be with his family in the aftermath of his father Gerry suffering serious injuries when his bicycle collided with a truck on Tuesday, but Murray then rejoined the Ireland squad, underlining his commitment to the cause.

Murray’s inclusion in today’s team comes as a huge boost to Ireland boss Andy Farrell, who is already without key players Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan and Robbie Henshaw for what is potentially a Six Nations-defining game against the Grand Slam champions.

“Conor is in good form, he’s back in with the group and he’s in good form and he’s looking forward to the match,” said Ireland’s scrum coach John Fogarty after watching training at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. “We wish his dad the very best from the squad and a quick recovery.”