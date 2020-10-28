My hat-trick broke the Paris fear factor but Ireland still face uphill Six Nations battle in title bid, warns Brian O'Driscoll
Legend admits bonus-point win in Paris may be too big an ask
Jonathan Bradley
When lockdown struck and the games stopped back in March, nostalgia quickly became the sports writer's stock and trade, pages upon pages to be filled looking backwards rather than forwards. In such a barren landscape, the 20-year anniversary of Brian O'Driscoll's Parisian hat-trick felt akin to a gift.