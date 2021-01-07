O'Connell joins Ireland coaching staff as forwards specialist ahead of Six Nations

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has added former second row Paul O'Connell to his coaching staff ahead of next month's Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The ex-Munster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions legend has joined the set-up as forwards coach under Farrell as the head coach shakes up his team after last year's disappointing campaign.

Current forwards coach Simon Easterby will not leave the system, instead taking a sideways step to focus solely on defence, allowing O'Connell to stamp his authority on the squad.

"I am really looking forward to working with Andy and the rest of the coaching group. I worked with Simon as a player and am looking forward to working with him again," commented O'Connell.

"It’s an exciting young group of players to be involved with and there are talented forwards coming through across the four provinces that will no doubt be pushing for international selection in the coming months and years."

O'Connell, 41, was a legendary player on the pitch, making 178 appearances for Munster in 14 years with the province, winning two Heineken Cups, three league titles and a Celtic Cup.

With Ireland, the lock won three Six Nations titles and was instrumental in the 2009 Grand Slam success, captaining the side on occasion as well.

Arguably his crowning achievement was captaining the Lions on their 2009 tour to South Africa, his second tour, while he also travelled with the touring side in 2005 and 2013, making seven Test appearances in total.

After retiring, O'Connell has had one year coaching stints as both assistant with the Ireland Under-20s and then as forwards coach with Stade Francais.

"Paul brings a wealth of rugby knowledge with him and as forwards coach he will have responsibility for the forwards including the line-out working alongside John (Fogarty). He will also be another strong voice and leader within the group," said Farrell.

"Simon (Easterby) has a real passion for defence and having developed Ireland’s forward play over the past six years with the additional responsibility for the defence over the past 12 months, he will now be able to focus his energy and rugby intellect on this area of our game."

In the announcement, Farrell also confirmed that the Ireland squad for the Six Nations will not be selected until after the final two rounds of Heineken Champions Cup pool games over the next couple of weekends.

"The weekend’s interpro games and the European fixtures in the weeks ahead will give players the opportunity to push for selection for the Six Nations squad," he added.

"The squad will not be selected until after the Champions Cup Round 4 fixtures have been completed."