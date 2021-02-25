One Ulster player starts as Ireland make seven changes for Six Nations trip to Italy

Johnny Sexton will captain Ireland in Rome as part of an all-Leinster backline with just one Ulster player in the starting side.

Iain Henderson maintains his spot at lock, although Billy Burns drops to the bench to make room for the returning skipper and Rob Herring is also named among the replacements, with Leinster's Ronan Kelleher earning his first Six Nations start at hooker.

Conor Murray's injury means Jamison Gibson-Park continues at scrum-half, while Keith Earls loses his place to Jordan Larmour on the right wing.

Kelleher who is part of a new look front-row with Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong, while James Ryan has recovered from his head injury and starts in the second-row alongside Henderson.

Ryan's return sees Tadhg Beirne revert to the blindside where he's joined by Will Connors and CJ Stander.

In total, there are seven changes to the team that lost to France two weeks ago and there are also new faces on the bench where Ryan Baird joins Craig Casey as players in line for their debuts.

Jack Conan comes into the match-day 23 for the first time this season, while Billy Burns keeps his place in the out-half pecking order.

The starting front-row from the first two games are all on the bench and Andy Farrell will be looking for Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter to make an impact against the Azzurri.

Ireland team to play Italy, Saturday 2.15pm

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 96 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps

18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps