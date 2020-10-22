Only time will tell whether Jacob Stockdale's positional switch pays off as Ireland coach Andy Farrell predicts it will
Irish boss impressed by Ulsterman's attitude as he continues to adapt to full-back switch
Jonathan Bradley
The vagaries of form and injury - and, in the case of Iain Henderson, suspension - mean that Ireland's Six Nations selection for Saturday's meeting with Italy in Dublin was always sure to be scrutinised in terms of those who had benefited and those who had lost out from the Championship's near eight-month hiatus.