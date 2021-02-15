'Our backs are against the wall': Iain Henderson demands Ireland improvement after captaincy debut ends in defeat to France

Ireland 13 France 15

Ireland must start making the most of their opportunities if they are to get to back on track in this Six Nations campaign, Iain Henderson has stressed.

The Ulster lock was captaining Ireland for the first time against France in the Aviva Stadium yesterday but a second narrow defeat on the spin has left their championship hopes in tatters after only two rounds.

The first time they've opened this competition with back-to-back defeats since 1998, Ireland have a week's break before facing Italy in Rome and Henderson has warned the team must eradicate the errors that are undermining their improvements relative to an uneven autumn.

Their most glaring issue yesterday was turning territory into points, notably when France were reduced to 14-men, but the visitors ended up winning the sin-bin period 7-0.

"We're not taking the opportunities that are presenting themselves for us," said Henderson, who had to leave the field temporarily in the second-half after a clash of heads with his team-mate Cian Healy.

"I felt we were in good positions for a lot of the game, more so than France, but France got their opportunities and took them.

"Ultimately we've got three games left and our backs are against the wall. We have to pull out performances not just for the next game, but the next three games.

"We've a week now to recover, review, and make sure that when we come into our next match-week we've made all the fix-ups that we see as possible.

"If there's anything that needs changed across the board, this week and next week's training will have to fix them."

Ireland coach Andy Farrell contended the players on the pitch were good enough to win the match and, while he praised the effort and commitment, he said the on-field decision-making has to improve.

"I've mixed emotions really," reflected Farrell. "We'll rue a few decisions that we made when some chances came our way. The game was there to be won. It was a hard-fought contest but it's one that slipped away from us."

If it was Peter O’Mahony’s red card that loomed large in the round one loss to Wales, yesterday it was Ireland’s own failures to take advantage when their opposition were down a man.

Leading 3-0 when Bernard Le Roux was shown a yellow card for a trip on Keith Earls, Ireland found themselves down 7-3 by the time the Racing 92 lock returned to the action.

“Probably last week (against Wales) we didn’t have the opportunities when we went a man down,” Henderson reflected.

“It was probably the reverse last week actually. We have to capitalise on their yellow card. Instead of letting them get points, we have to get points in that area, even if it’s a penalty.

“A try there could change the outcome of the game, how the second half looks and it changes the way France play. Ultimately, it changes the whole game.

“When we have those opportunities, when we have an extra man on the pitch, we have to capitalise.

“There’s a huge amount of frustration. Everyone is trying their best to produce this progress on the pitch but it’s that last couple of inches, that last wee bit that we just need to push over the line.

“We’re working hard and no one is going to give up. We will continually push to get this.

“We’ve had two games and both of them I think could very, very much have gone the other way and we’d be sitting here with a completely different mentality.”

The reverse made for a bitter-sweet day for Henderson. In his second season as Ulster’s full-time skipper, this was his first time leading out his country.

“All those cliches spring to mind and they’re genuine,” he added.

“I’m so honoured and privileged. Getting a cap for Ireland was, when I was younger, probably beyond my expectations.

“To captain the guys, they’re such a great bunch of lads. To represent them, all the backroom staff, the coaches, was massive for me and my family. A proud moment.

“I’m gutted we didn’t get the result, but it will definitely go down in the memory as one of my proudest Irish caps.”