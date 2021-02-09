'People don't understand the topic': Ronan O'Gara explains why Billy Burns' margin for error should have been bigger for final kick against Wales

A wry smile is etched across Ronan O'Gara's face when the question is put to him: what would he have said to Billy Burns following his costly error during Ireland's Six Nations loss to Wales?

"Am I the coach or his team-mate? It is very different," O'Gara says.

Johnny Sexton was quick to jump to the defence of his fellow out-half as it was his view that: "If you kick the ball to the 22, that's worse for me than trying to stick it five metres out and it not coming off."

Like Sexton, O'Gara made similar errors in his career, yet he wasn't quite in agreement with his former team-mate that Burns was right to go for broke with the kick to touch.

Instead, the La Rochelle head coach believes a more measured approach was needed rather than the Ulster man feeling that he had to eke every last inch out of his late touch finder.

"For me, it is a very interesting subject because the corner flag is irrelevant nowadays," O'Gara explains.

"For every kicker, the corner flag is now the five-metre line because you can't get a lineout near (beyond) the five-metre line.

"So for me you have the massive margin of error for kickers from the 30m range to the corner flag, you have four metres to miss and probably five with the benefit of doubt is the five metres to the corner flag."

He added: "You have got to be looking at five metres before the corner flag, which is the new five-metre line mentally, to the five metres to the goal line which you know 'I have mis-hit if I hit it into that zone.'

"So you have a, probably, 10-metre zone where, irrespective of how it happens, I have got to hit it there. But 10 metres from there is quite a big target for kickers.

"I don't think people really understand the topic if they are saying you need a lineout five metres out because that's why rugby is so fascinating. Everyone has a role to play, there are so many micro elements that have to go right for the big picture.

"For that kick, I think that's the visualisation that you have to work with your kickers on in terms of understanding that actually, when the pressure comes on, you don't want the target to feel small. So you have got to talk them through the understanding of that.

"It is a surprise? Not really because he is an inexperienced out-half looking to give his team a lineout close to the line.

"He went for it, he failed, I've done that loads of times with pressure moments early in my career. S**t happens, you just have to get on with it."