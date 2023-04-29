Rankings for Women’s XV on the line as Ireland face Scotland in final Six Nations clash

There were the World Cup qualifiers in 2021 but Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations game against Scotland today is the most important game in years because of the consequence for which tier they will play in during the WXV this year.

If Ireland finish last, they go into Tier 3. If they finish fifth, they go into a Play-Off with Spain to determine who goes into Tier 2, which would see them play against better opposition in this new global competition for the next two years.

Ireland will know the outcome of Italy’s game with Wales before they kick off against Scotland this evening (7.30pm).

They require Italy, who are perched above them on four points and hold a vastly superior points difference, to lose to Wales and not get a losing or try bonus point.

Then, a bonus-point win over Scotland would see Ireland finish at least fifth.

Of course, easier said than done. Ireland have only scored two tries – one a penalty-try against Italy – and they have to score at least four and win to avoid the wooden spoon for the first time since 2004.

Scotland have the bounce of picking up their first win in the competition last weekend against Italy.

Ireland’s lineout will need to function, their attack will need to be more clinical and they’ll need their best display of this tournament so far.

But as resilient as this inexperienced Irish team is, this huge task might prove to be beyond them.