Recall to Ireland squad the reward for Ulster’s in-form Nick Timoney

Nick Timoney has been in stellar form for Ulster — © ©INPHO/Robbie Stephenson

​Nick Timoney’s Ulster form has been rewarded with an Ireland recall.

The 27-year-old joined up with Andy Farrell’s camp ahead of Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Six Nations trip to Scotland as one of two new faces in the panel.

The three-times capped back-rower, who missed out on selection when the first squad of the championship was named in January, has been drafted in along with the uncapped Ciaran Frawley.

Jacob Stockdale, Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell have all been brought back after featuring in Ulster’s impressive URC win over Cardiff.