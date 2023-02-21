Scotland opt not to select Ulster scrum-half John Cooney for Six Nations clash with France

Cooney will be heading to Durban with Ulster rather than making his second international debut in Paris

Ulster’s former Ireland scrum-half John Cooney has not been selected by Scotland for their Six Nations clash with France on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped 11 times by Ireland, will become Scottish qualified on Thursday under new World Rugby laws that allow players to change their international allegiance after a stand-down period of three years. With the paternal side of Cooney’s family tree hailing from Scotland, he theoretically could now feature for Gregor Townsend’s side against the defending Six Nations champions this weekend.

But despite Scottish coach Townsend revealing just prior to the Six Nations that conversations had taken place over a potential switch, Ulster coach Dan Soper has revealed to the Belfast Telegraph that Cooney will be on the flight to South Africa for the province’s rearranged United Rugby Championship clash with the Sharks on Saturday.

“He’s coming with us,” said Soper of Cooney and a trip that will see Ulster begin their journey to Durban with an overnight flight tomorrow evening.

With their star scrum-half still in tow, Ulster are in need of a result to address a slide that has seen them lose four of their last six URC games. Just four League fixtures remain after this rearranged clash with the race for play-off spots getting tighter.

Ulster have both Duane Vermeulen and Mike Lowry available after the pair missed the loss to Glasgow.

They’ll be without their Ireland contingent — a number that grew yesterday with the addition of Kieran Treadwell to Andy Farrell’s squad preparing to face Italy.

The Sharks will be minus their own Test players with a Springbok training camp ensuring that eight South African stars, including the likes of Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Lukhanyo Am, will all sit the game out.