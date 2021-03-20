Sexton delighted Ireland finally backed up his words and produced performance they are capable of

Had Johnny Sexton come into the Aviva Stadium press room looking a little smug, the Irish skipper could have been forgiven.

Instead he settled for just a satisfied smile.

All championship, all year really, he's been telling people that this performance was coming, that it wasn't far away.

Few if, they're honest, believed him especially after beginning their Six Nations with back-to-back defeats.

But led by the superb trio of Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson, this was the best that Ireland have shown in so long, likely since beating the All Blacks in 2018 and England were put to the sword in a game that sees Andy Farrell's men finish their championship with three wins on the spin.

"It was brilliant, it was the performance that we wanted to produce against one of the real top sides," said Sexton of a win that ends a four-game losing streak against the 2019 World Cup finalists.

"England, with the results they've had over the last number of years, would be up there with the best sides in the world.

"I was sick of coming in here and talking to you guys every week and defending ourselves and saying 'we're not that far away, that we just need to do this slightly better.'

"We said these things and I think maybe you guys didn't listen to us but we always felt we weren't too far away

"I thought we got the performance we deserved."

For a team doubted not for their courage but their conviction, their two tries went a long way to silencing those doubters.

So often looking as if they lacked a cutting edge and sometimes just fresh out of ideas, the variety on show when they engineered the game's first try with a long-looping lineout that was batted back with perfect timing by Jack Conan into the path of the onrushing Keith Earls was thrilling fare by any standard, all the more so for what has gone before it.

A 3-3 game became 10-3 and Ireland never looked back.

If their first score was the kind of moment that in different days would have brought a spontaneous explosion of noise from an Aviva Stadium crowd, their second was more fitting of a slow-building roar

Not so long ago this side were the masters of maintaining possession but errors have undermined their more recent efforts. Here there were 23 phases before Conan slammed the ball down, Ireland's half-backs using all their nous to manipulate the ball around English territory, their control never better displayed than when Hugo Keenan rose sky-high to claim Sexton's cross-kick over Elliot Daly.

That score, as well as Sexton's flawless performance with the boot, gave the hosts a 14-point lead at half-time, the same advantage they'd held late on against Scotland last time out before blowing it and then having to win the game again.

This time England never looked capable of mounting such a comeback.

Eddie Jones' men, so impressive against France a week ago, once again struggled mightily with their discipline, their issues summed up by the needless penalty they conceded prior to a promising attacking lineout at the start of the second-half when securing the next score would have changed the complexion of the game.

When instead the Irish scrum, led by a back-to-his-best Tadhg Furlong, earned another penalty for Sexton to extend the hosts' lead, there seemed little left in the English charge, less still when the substitution of George Ford and removal of Owen Farrell for an HIA left them with scrum-half Dan Robson to pull the strings at ten.

If a red card for Bundee Aki for a high tackle on Billy Vunipola, followed swiftly by a try for replacement hooker Jamie George, briefly threatened to make a game of it, the calm management of Sexton and Murray kept them a long arm's length.

Jonny May, after Murray was sent to the bin to leave Ireland with 13, did cross the whitewash once more in the dying stages but England already knew they'd be returning to something of an inquest.

For Ireland, finishing an uneven tournament with a trio of wins and saving the best for last, will in contrast have Farrell's men looking ahead with confidence.

"I said it numerous times but the confidence of the group has never been affected because in the four walls we live in in Carton House and Blanchardstown where we train we saw a lot of the good stuff that we were doing," Sexton repeated.

"When things weren't clicking for a couple of games, it wasn't one person's fault it was a collective thing and we saw some good stuff today and some stuff we have to get better at.

"We set a standard in some things today and we need to keep getting better for next November, or a summer tour, it's hard to know what's next, and then into next year's Six Nations.

"We have to keep getting better and now we have to strive for consistency."