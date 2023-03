Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, schedule and TV guide

How to watch the Six Nations

Ulster's Ian Henderson will hope to feature for Ireland in this year's Six Nations — © ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Can Ireland win this year’s 2023 men’s Six Nations Championship?

They kick-start their campaign against Warren Gatland’s Wales in Cardiff on Saturday 4 February before hosting reigning champions France the following Saturday.

Next up, on Saturday 25 February, is trip to Rome to play Kieran Crowley’s Italy.

Ireland’s only Sunday clash comes arrives on March 12 when they play Scotland in Murrayfield. Super Saturday see Ireland host England the day after St Patrick’s Day, in what could be a tournament-decider.

Here are the Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels.

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

Wales v Ireland, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC)

England v Scotland, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Sunday 5 February

Italy v France, 3pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

Round 2

Saturday 11 February

Ireland v France, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

Scotland v Wales, 4.45pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC)

Sunday 12 February

England v Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Italy v Ireland, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

Wales v England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC)

Sunday 26 February

France v Scotland, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

Italy v Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

England v France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Sunday 12 March

Scotland v Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Scotland v Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC)

France v Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Ireland v England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)