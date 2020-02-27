Six Nations hangs in balance as coronavirus fears halt Italy game

Chief Executive of the IRFU Philip Browne (right) and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Potts (left) prepare to speak to the media following a meeting at the Department of Health, Dublin Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The IRFU are working frantically with their Italian counterparts and Six Nations chiefs to find a suitable date to rearrange their postponed fixture as the tournament hangs in the balance.

Further disruption to the remaining Six Nations schedule looks inevitable as the threat of the coronavirus rapidly spreads across Europe. There are also other ramifications for games being called off, particularly because Six Nations home matches are a major cash cow for all of the unions, including the IRFU.

As well as that, ranking points are crucial this year ahead of the draw for the 2023 World Cup, which takes place in November.

A home game against Italy would have significantly helped Ireland in both regards, as they look to ensure that they are ranked in the top four ahead of the draw.

The IRFU have encouraged ticket holders to retain their tickets, which suggests that they are confident the game will take place at a rearranged date.

When that will be is very much up in the air at the moment, and the congested nature of the rugby calendar will make it even tougher to squeeze in an extra game. Ireland are due to travel to Australia for a two Test tour in July, which is one game less than they would normally play in the summer.

It remains to be seen if there will be scope to play Italy in the summer or it could be pushed to the autumn, as was the case in 2001, when the Foot and Mouth disease caused three of Ireland's Six Nations games to be played later in the year.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is now facing the prospect of not having a game for three weeks leading into the tough trip to Paris on March 14.

The IRFU have confirmed that the squad will press head with their plans to hold a mini two-day camp, including an open training session against the Ireland U-20s in Donnybrook tomorrow.

An update on the rescheduling of Ireland's meeting with Italy is expected in the coming days.