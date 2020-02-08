Six Nations: Ireland back in form with bonus point win over Wales at Aviva Stadium

Ireland 24-14 Wales

Ireland players before during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

Ireland made it two wins from two in the 2020 Six Nations as Andy Farrell's side recorded an impressive 24-7 bonus-point victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

It was a much-improved performance from the win against Scotland on the opening weekend, with tries from Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conway giving Ireland a five-point haul.

After a tight opening quarter, Larmour produced a moment of magic to open the scoring, dancing around a number of Welsh defenders to touch down. It was a deserved score but Andy Farrell will be disappointed with two missed opportunities - from a lineout and a scrum - five metres from the Welsh line.

The visitors made Ireland pay, hitting back with a glorious score of their own. A sublime Alun Wyn Jones offload freed Dan Biggar, with scrum-half Tomos Williams taking a pass to finish near the posts.

However, Williams handed Ireland a chance to hit back right away after dropping the ball near his own line. From the scrum, Ireland battered away at the line until Tadhg Furlong was propelled over by his team-mates.

The start of the second half saw more of the same from Ireland, with Josh van der Flier credited with Ireland's third try after a maul rumbled over the whitewash.

Wales had a great chance to narrow the gap soon after but centre Hadleigh Parkes lost control of the ball as he stretched for the line. Ireland had to absorb a long spell of Welsh pressure to begin the final quarter, but didn't concede again.

A Rob Herring knock-on saw one chance for a bonus-point try go, but another visit into Welsh territory saw Andrew Conway finish brilliantly in the corner to complete a great day for Ireland.

Here's the game as it happened:

If you can't view our live blog in your mobile browser, please download the Belfast Telegraph app in the App Store or Google Play. Thank you!