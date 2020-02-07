Six Nations: Ireland hooker Rob Herring calls on side to fire up Aviva ahead of Wales clash

We need crowd buzzing to topple Wales: Herring

Ireland hooker Rob Herring has called on the side to fire up the Aviva Stadium crowd when they meet Wales in Dublin on Saturday afternoon for a key Six Nations clash (2.15pm kick-off).

Both sides come in having won their opening round fixtures last Saturday but Irish captain Johnny Sexton admitted earlier this week that the Aviva felt "flat" before and during the 19-12 arm wrestle against Scotland last weekend.

Ulsterman Herring, who starts a second Test on the spin, says Andy Farrell's men must get their fans into the game early.

"In terms of the crowd, we've got to have big moments in the game and get the crowd up for it and get them behind us," he said.

"The way the game started last week, Scotland were probably in the ascendancy for the first five or six minutes, so hopefully we can flip that around this week and get the atmosphere going."

While Ireland escaped with the win, Scotland's forwards were physically on top for large parts of the game, something that can't be allowed to happen against Wales.

"Don't be bullied has been a trademark of ours over the past few years, to be physically dominant and we weren't so much last week," Herring admitted. "We can't take away from the Scots, they put the pressure on us, but we need to impose ourselves more. We know we have to step up this week and not let teams off the hook."