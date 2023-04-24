Skipper Nichola Fryday starts to see belief in Irish girls

Women’s Six Nations

Ireland skipper Nichola Fryday says she couldn't have asked for more from her side

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday praised her team’s character and resolve after their expected loss to England in the Tik Tok Six Nations Championship.

The 48-0 defeat was better than what was feared before the match at Musgrave Park but a gutsy display kept the visitors scoreless for close to 30 minutes of the second half

“It’s a tough scoreline to take but you can’t question the fight and the heart that the girls demonstrated to hold one of the best teams in the world out until the 70th minute in a really hard, attritional game,” the Ireland captain said.

“I couldn’t have asked for more from the group of girls here.

“We spoke about blocking out the outside noise. They don’t know what we put into this jersey and what we sacrifice and how much heart and blood and sweat and tears goes into this for us.”

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams added: “I think, however, if you look at the squad and how hard they worked for each other, you saw that in how we went about our business today. We still have to get better, a lot of technical and tactical work that didn’t function.

“But it’s maybe a line in the sand moment, I thought we saw a group of players that started to believe in each other, and we saw that in front of our eyes. When you see that, you have a chance.

“They work really hard in camp, people outside don’t get a chance to see what we see; a group of players working hard for each other. That’s something you’d be proud of because if you have that you always have a chance.

“We have to get better though, there’s parts of our game there that just isn’t clinical enough. We’re playing against a really good England side and we had a plan, and we stuck to it for good moments of it.”