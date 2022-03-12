Stephen Ferris: It's not like any other game, beating England is always that bit sweeter for Ireland

As far as visits to Twickenham go, Stephen Ferris’ pair of outings at English Rugby HQ are emblematic of the overall Irish experience.

Regardless of the form of the 2003 world champions, visits to the old cabbage patch represent a stern biennial challenge with Ireland having won there on just 10 occasions since their first Grand Slam in 1948.

With wins so scarce, when they do arrive they feel all the sweeter. The losses, though, have had a tendency to be of the devastating variety. Ferris bore witness to both such agony and ecstasy, winning in 2010 after a game best remembered for Tommy Bowe’s brace of scores before, in what would ultimately turn out to be his last ever Test cap two years later, he was part of the St Patrick’s Day massacre when England’s scrum obliterated their opponents on the way to a 30-9 victory.

This fixture, he believes, will always carry that little extra weight.

“You tell yourself that it’s no different to any other game and that’s how you have to approach it,” Ferris said. “But it’s always going to be sweeter to beat the arch enemy. For me, when I was coming in, they were a benchmark, one of the dominant sides in the world and it was always a bit sweeter to beat them, especially in their own backyard.

“I think over the last while, for as long as I can remember, there seems to be an arrogance that comes with the English. I don’t think it’s just rugby either, it’s across all sports.

“And I think one of the reasons for that is that they’ve always been pretty successful. They’ve won a World Cup, they’ve been in another final at the last World Cup, numerous Six Nations titles and Grand Slams.”

That win in 2010 was Ferris’ first experience of Twickenham, with the previous year’s Grand Slam campaign having been his maiden Six Nations season.

The 2012 game, best remembered for the unfortunate Ulster loosehead Tom Court carrying the can for a scrum collapse when pressed into duty on the other side of the set-piece, came just two months before Ulster lost the Heineken Cup final at the same venue in similarly decisive circumstances.

“Everybody thinks it’s this amazing stadium because of what’s on the inside, but you rock up and at first it’s this block of concrete, it looks like a prison or something,” he said.

“It’s when you walk out of the changing rooms, see those steep stands and the sheer size of it all, I wouldn’t say it’s daunting but it does get on top of you.

“England, London, Twickenham and all the hype that it brings. Playing England there, it’s where you want to be.

“You know, in 2010 I was playing against Jonny Wilkinson, I grew up watching him thinking he was the best player in the world so to play against him was amazing. That 2010 team was a good one and we’d a good success there with Tommy getting the tries.

“I was playing particularly well at the time and coming up against James Haskell who was the best six in England at the time, I was the best six in Ireland, and that’s always a good leveller.

“Even now, 2012 is the kind of game you don’t like to talk about. We played awful.

“Tom Court got a really hard time which I don’t think a lot of was particularly nice or warranted.

“But the scoreline didn’t even reflect the game. They could have beaten us by far more.”

In today’s contest, Ferris expects a better day for Ireland, siding with the bookmakers who have made Andy Farrell’s side favourites. Eddie Jones has had his fun with that this week with Ferris himself getting involved in the build-up after quotes from him and his former Irish back-row colleague Jamie Heaslip on punditry duty were shared.

“All those guys make a living out of making comments don’t they?” asked Jones rhetorically during one of his press briefings. “Unless you say something noteworthy you don’t get paid, so all they are doing is trying to make a living post their career, so good luck to them.”

Ferris takes no issue with Jones’ comments but his opinion on England and their ongoing development remains unchanged.

“Eddie Jones said about us guys getting paid to give an opinion and if we don’t give one we don’t get paid,” he said.

“He’s absolutely right, 100% right, and it’s his job to win trophies.

“With England over the past two years that hasn’t been the case. I think England always seem to be a work in progress, the squad keeps changing, there’s different partnerships all over the place, the back-row, the centres. They’re going away from the power game, it’s quite possible they’ll try and go back to that this weekend.

“England should be the best team in the world every year because of the amount of players they have to pick from.

“Yet for some reason they struggle to fill certain positions.

“If you ask any England fan at the minute what’s your best team, I don’t think they’d know.

“Ask any Ireland fan the same and they could list out the 15 names and 99% of people would probably agree.

“With England fans, would even 50% agree? I don’t think so and I think that’s a concern.”

Ireland, in contrast, he believes, are bubbling along nicely despite defeat in France in round two ensuring they will need a victory to carry their Championship hopes into the final weekend. While there have been some concerns about firepower in the face of what is sure to be a physical game, Ferris is backing Ireland’s forwards to give as good as they’ll get.

“The way Ireland are playing, as Eddie Jones called them the most cohesive side in world rugby, I think they look razor-sharp,” he added.

“Cian Healy coming in, Dan Sheehan with a bit more game time at this level under his belt, I’m not expecting either of them to take a backwards step.

“You’ve got James Ryan back after a few concerns, having Iain Henderson on the bench with 80 minutes under his belt as well is another positive.

“I’ll be interested to see Jack Conan coming off the bench too.

“He made such an impact against Italy and sometimes that works in your favour and sometimes it doesn’t because him coming off the bench with half an hour to go could be a huge advantage.”