Stuart McCloskey ‘unbelievably unlucky’ to miss Ireland’s Slam quest

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has admitted Stuart McCloskey is “unbelievably unlucky” to miss out on selection for tomorrow’s Grand Slam decider against England in Dublin.

The Bangor centre’s exclusion, along with Iain Henderson’s injury, means there will be no Ulster starters in the side aiming to clinch a first clean sweep on home soil since 1948, although Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell and Tom O’Toole will all be involved from the bench.

McCloskey started the first three games of the campaign, part of a run that saw him wear the number 12 jersey in six consecutive Tests for the first time in his Ireland career.

Having played well throughout, a calf niggle restricted the 30-year-old in the build-up to the win over Scotland last weekend that saw Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki start in the midfield with Robbie Henshaw making his return to action as a replacement.

While Farrell said the Ulsterman could have played that game at a push, and he was training this week, he has opted for Jimmy O’Brien in the number 23 jersey, with Henshaw promoted to the starting side in place of the injured Ringrose.

“It’s funny how things work out,” he said of O’Brien getting the nod for what could be an historic afternoon after just eight previous minutes in the campaign.

“Stu McCloksey has been unbelievably unlucky in that regard but Jimmy’s versatility gives us scope off the bench.”

Farrell added that he also feels huge sympathy for those like Henderson who, after fracturing his arm against Scotland and having surgery this week, will also be left watching on this weekend.

“It’s a strong side, happy with it,” said Farrell of a selection that, despite the bruising encounter in Murrayfield, shows just three changes to the run-on side.

“Fit and raring to go. Gutted for people like Garry and Iain Henderson who missed out on the last weekend, but the lads who come in get their chance to put their best foot forward.

“We’re happy with where we are at, training went well yesterday, captain’s run (today), and fingers crossed everyone comes through for the game nice and healthy.”