Ten Ulster players called into Ireland squad for U20 Six Nations Championship

James Humphreys is one of the Ulster players in the squad. INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Ten Ulster players have been called into Ireland’s 34-man squad for the upcoming U20 Six Nations Championship.

Only Leinster (12) have more players in Richie Murphy’s panel, with Connacht on six and Munster four.

Back line duo Conor McKee and Ben Moxham are the two Ulster players to have made it into the panel for a second season. This time, they’re joined by forwards George Saunderson, Harry Sheridan and Reuben Crothers as well as fellow backs Nathan Doak, James Humphreys, Ben Carson, Conor Rankin and Jude Postlethwaite.

Munster back row Alex Kendellen has been appointed captain ahead of Ireland's opening fixture against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, June 19 (kick-off 2pm).

Alex Soroka and Tim Corkery, who both recently made their senior Leinster debuts, as wel as Connacht's Cathal Forde and Ben Murphy of Leinster are all in the panel for a second time.

Ireland kick off the Six Nations against Scotland on Saturday week, before facing hosts Wales in Round 2 on Friday, 25 June (Kick-off 8pm). Murphy's side will then go head-to-head with England on Thursday, 1 July (Kick-off 8pm) and their Championship will conclude with ties against Italy on Wednesday, 7th July (Kick-off 2pm) and France on Thursday, 13th July (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Coach Murphy said: "We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it's an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in Cardiff.

"It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and Saturday's opening game against Scotland, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

"We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action."

Ireland Squad for 2021 U20 Six Nations

Forwards

George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Jack Boyle (St Michael's College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Temi Asewunmi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen RFC/Munster)

Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiáran/An Ghaeltacht/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Lee Barron (St Michael's College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Darragh Murray (Colaiste Chiaran/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

Mark Morrisey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)

Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)

Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)

Daniel Okeke (Ard Scoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster)

Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)

Backs

Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Tim Corkery (Kilkenny College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Josh O'Connor (St Peter's College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

Chris Cosgrave (St Michael's College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster).

Ireland U20s Six Nations Fixtures 2021:

(All games at Cardiff Arms Park)

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 19 June, 2pm

Wales v Ireland, Friday 25 June, 8pm

Ireland v England, Thursday 1 July, 8pm

Italy v Ireland, Wednesday 7 July, 2pm

Ireland v France, Tuesday 13 July, 4.45pm.