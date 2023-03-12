There was no level of panic despite injury crisis, insists Ireland’s Cian Healy

Cian Healy (right) said the leaders in the dressing room sorted it out well — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

After Ireland kept their Six Nations Grand Slam bid on course with a resolute victory over Scotland in Edinburgh, makeshift hooker Cian Healy revealed there was no sense of panic at half-time despite the disruptive hand dealt to the side.

Andy Farrell has consistently spoken of the benefits of embracing the chaos when it comes to top-level Test rugby but even the Irish coach would surely have balked at the notion of losing half of his starting pack not long past the interval.

Dan Sheehan, Caelan Doris and Iain Henderson had all departed by the 24th minute of the contest, while replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher was clearly carrying a shoulder problem in the passages before the turn.

That left flanker Josh van der Flier throwing in at the line-out and, when Kelleher was finally pulled from the fray after 48 minutes, prop Healy scrummaging in his place.

Despite the upheaval, the 35-year-old said calm heads were the order of the day.

“We’ve been tested and we’ve trained against scoreboards, and we know how to back ourselves, back our training, back our drill,” said the side’s most capped prop who has now represented Ireland at all three front-row positions.

“I don’t think there was any level of panic about it.There might have been a bit of stress around what we were going to do and how we were going to get there but I think that’s pretty normal.

“There was a bit of figuring out (to do) but the game leaders did that well and got us into the right place.”

The three-tries-to-one victory leaves Ireland one win away from a Grand Slam with England coming to Dublin on Saturday evening.

Having not secured a clean sweep on home soil since 1948, Healy knows that come the weekend there is quite the occasion in store.

“It would be very special,” he said after what was his first appearance since beating Racing 92 in Leinster colours back in January.

“The opportunity to do something very special, at home, St. Patrick’s weekend, it’s a good buzz of a weekend anyway and if we can add to that, what goes on at home and abroad, make everyone feel a part of something special, you’ve done your job, you’ve made people happy. It’s something people will remember.

“It’s something I didn’t want to look forward to (too much) because I’ve had a pretty tough run of it the last couple of weeks with a few knocks.

“To come in for this game and to be in this position, it’s pretty special. You can’t take that for granted, what all the players have done the last couple of weeks in getting the team to this place.

“It’s about recovering well, training well, looking after each other, getting the recovery in during the week.

“There’ll be a lot of sore bodies tomorrow. We’ll have to be smart.”