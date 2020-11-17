'There'll be none of that': Billy Burns discusses prospect of facing old England team-mates as Ireland's number ten

It's not so long ago that Billy Burns was wearing a ten jersey for England. Now, with Saturday's trip to Twickenham to take place without Johnny Sexton, it's very much the Irish fly-half spot that is on his mind.

The Ulster player was a starter for the England Under-20 side that were crowned World champions back in 2014, playing his age-grade rugby alongside the likes of Maro Itoje and Charlie Ewels.

Having won his senior cap for Ireland from the bench against Wales on Friday night, the 26-year-old could be in line to make a maiden start against those same former team-mates this weekend, himself and Ross Byrne the only fit tens in Andy Farrell's squad even if Conor Murray did a more than passable impression for the final minutes last time out. Having got a taste of the Test arena, naturally Burns is seeking more.

"I don't want to be a guy who plays once and then disappears and just goes away again," said the man who qualifies for the side thanks to an Cork-born grandfather.

"I want to try to stay in the team and stay in the squad which is going to be unbelievably tough, but hopefully I can get it done."

While he will have to come through the return-to-play protocols to take part against the country of his birth, should he do so the significance of this particular opposition won't weigh heavily on his mind.

Billy Burns will make his first Ireland start on Sunday

"I'm very much here to play for Ireland," he said of the notion of divided loyalties. "My passion is to play for Ireland. I loved representing Ireland at the weekend. There'll be none of that.

"If I do get the opportunity and everything goes well with the return-to-play, it's all about getting the win for us. It doesn't matter whether we're playing England or New Zealand or whoever. It's all about getting the result for us.

"I always knew I was Irish-qualified through my grandfather and the opportunity came up to go to Ulster, first and foremost. It was just an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"I felt it was the best place for me to improve as a rugby player and push on and hopefully play international rugby.

"It's strange but all the decisions I've made to get to this point have come to fruition, I guess, because I managed to get out there at the weekend.

"My mum and all that, they were mad for it. They're huge Irish fans. My dad has always had his Irish jersey on. It will be an interesting one this weekend going in against England.

"Obviously, I have a lot of friends back there, went to school in England and all that."

Reflecting on his first go at this level, while "devastated" to go off when needing an HIA, Burns was relatively pleased with his showing but knows it will take more to stick around.

"All in all, it was OK but I know that if I want to be playing in this team regularly it's going to have to be a bit better than that," he said. "I'm just looking to learn and improve week on week and if I get another opportunity this weekend hopefully I can improve my performances again."