Tom O’Toole lauds ‘coach like no other’ Andy Farrell’s leadership qualities after Grand Slam

Tom O’Toole has hailed Andy Farrell as a “coach like no other” after leading Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Having guided the team to a celebrated Series win over New Zealand last summer, Farrell has now masterminded the most dominant Irish clean sweep in the competition’s history.

From an inauspicious beginning to his tenure – his first two Six Nations after taking over from Joe Schmidt brought consecutive third-place finishes – the environment the native Englishman has created has been lauded as the driving force behind Ireland’s status as the world’s best side.

“Me and Andy have a really good relationship,” said O’Toole, who was given his Test debut by Farrell in the summer of 2021. “He’s a coach like no other. Unbelievably calm at what he does and he’s a great leader for us. He drills us exceptionally well and he keeps the mentality side of things in check as well.

“So you get the best of both worlds in terms of our detail and our rugby stuff. But in terms of our mentality, we’re always there and we are always switched on. That side is massive for us.”

O’Toole again impressed as a replacement in Saturday’s Championship clincher against England. Having had four caps prior to the start of this year’s competition, and none of them in the Six Nations, the 24-year-old came off the bench in all games of the Slam, making some particularly notable cameos.

When breaking through at Ulster, O’Toole’s athleticism was always evident but there were question marks over his set-piece work. Against Italy in Round Three, he played his part in winning a pair of scrum penalties, while on Saturday he helped to shore up what had been a creaking set-piece.

With this Championship feeling like a real breakthrough for the Drogheda man, he heaped praise upon Ireland’s assistant John Fogarty for his specialist scrum coaching.

“Me and Fogs have been working closely together for the last few years,” he said. “Obviously me getting a few games this year so previously me and Fogs would’ve been behind the scenes together. We’ve a really good relationship.

“But Fogs has been brilliant for me. He’s my go-to guy for a lot of feedback and telling me where I’m at with my rugby, with my scrummaging, everything.

“Me and Fogs have had a wonderful relationship the last few years and I’m glad to see that work has paid off now in this Six Nations tournament.”

He credits his fellow tightheads, Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham, both injured at various points in this campaign, in his development too.

“Tadhg’s obviously been injured at the start of this campaign and he’s been unbelievable for us over the last few years. For me and Finlay, Finlay has been getting the opportunities before me but we’ve been learning off each other and we’re a tight-knit group.

“The front-row, we always work together and we share our work and we share our secrets, so there is a good healthy relationship between all of us. So when each one of us are playing, we’re just delighted to get an opportunity.”