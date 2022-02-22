Tom O’Toole ruled out of Ireland squad for Six Nations game against Italy after injury picked up against Dragons

Tom O’Toole is out of Ireland’s Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday after suffering a hamstring strain during Ulster’s URC win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Prop O’Toole will rehab the injury at Ulster and his progress will be reviewed over the coming weeks ahead of the final two games of the Championship against Scotland and England.

O’Toole’s absence leaves seven Ulster players in the Ireland squad hoping for game-time. So far, only James Hume and Iain Henderson have featured in this year’s Six Nations, both as replacements.

Henderson could start after returning from injury in France with Kieran Treadwell also in the squad at lock. Rob Herring is expected to feature on the bench with Ronan Kelleher out and Nick Timoney is hoping for game-time in the back row after captaining Ulster at the weekend.

Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune will face competition for places in the back three from the new additions to the squad in Leinster duo James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien while James Hume is pushing for a start at centre after impressing against the Dragons.

Sunday’s Round 3 Guinness Six Nations fixture against Italy is expected to attract a sell-out crowd with a very limited number of tickets remaining on Ticketmaster.ie.