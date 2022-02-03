Tommy Bowe explains why new TV career means former Ulster star doesn’t ‘miss rugby’ as he looks back on unlikely Ireland heroics

Former Ulster and Ireland winger admits going into television was the perfect way to continue his career

The alarm chirps for the first time at 4.15am, signalling that it’s time for Tommy Bowe to begin his day. He’s mid-way through a fourth season removed from the day-to-day grind of professional rugby but the 37-year-old’s sleep schedule is more militant than when he was a nailed-on starter living in Ireland’s Carton House bubble.