U20 Six Nations: Six Ulster players named in Ireland squad for opening games against Wales

Six Ulster player have been included in Ireland’s match-day squad for Friday’s U20 Six Nations opener at home to Wales.

Richie Murphy’s side take on their visitors at Musgrave Park (kick-off 8pm) with four Ulster players named in the starting pack and another two forward among the replacements.

Captain Reuben Crothers is joined by James McNabney in the back row with James McCormick starting at hooker alongside Scott Wilson at tight-head.

On the bench are Josh Hanlon and Adam McNamee with John Glasgow the only Ulsterman in the wider panel to be left out of the opening game.

Captain Crothers is one of four players named in Murphy's starting XV who featured in last year's Six Nations. Second row Mark Morrissey has been ever-present for Ireland in the engine room during the lead-in to the Six Nations, while loosehead prop Jack Boyle and winger Chay Mullins also add previous U20s experience to Friday's team.

Patrick Campbell, who made his Munster senior debut against Wasps before Christmas, starts at full-back, with Mullins and Shane Mallon on the wings. Leinster duo Fionn Gibbons and Ben Brownlee are paired in midfield, with Charlie Tector and Connacht scrum-half Matthew Devine named in the half-backs.

Morrissey is joined in the second row by UCD team-mate Conor O’Tighearnaigh. Crothers leads from blindside, with McNabney of Ulster selected at openside and Leinster's James Culhane at number eight.

Murphy will be hoping his bench can make a big impact, with Hanlon, McNamee Oisin Michel, Rory McGuire, and Ronan O'Sullivan providing the options up front. Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler and Aitzol King complete the match day 23.

"We have been building towards Friday for a number of weeks now and the group have put in a huge amount of work in preparation for the Six Nations,” said the coach.

"We're excited about the challenges ahead, starting with the visit of Wales to Musgrave Park under Friday Night Lights. The prospect of returning to Cork and playing in front of a big crowd, including family and friends, is a really exciting one for the players and the management team."

Friday's game is live on the BBC iplayer and tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.ie.

Ireland U20s (v Wales)

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

11. Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain).

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

18. Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

20. Ronan O'Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

23. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster).