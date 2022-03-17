Ulster captain Iain Henderson set to start against Scotland in Ireland’s Six Nations finale

Andy Farrell is expected to restore Ulster captain Iain Henderson to his Ireland starting line-up for Saturday’s Triple Crown bid.

Henderson set to come into the side for James Ryan who is ruled out with a head injury.

Farrell’s biggest decisions appear to centre on midfield and the back-row where Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan are pushing hard for inclusion after impressing off the bench in London.

Both Lions are vying for spots with their fellow tourists Bundee Aki and Peter O’Mahony who had quiet games in the record defeat but are likely to be retained on the bench where Kieran Treadwell and Ross Molony are in competition.

After losing his wing spot to James Lowe, Mack Hansen remains in contention, but Farrell is likely to go with the trio of Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway and Lowe, with Johnny Sexton partnering Jamison Gibson-Park.