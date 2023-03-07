Ulster flanker Nick Timoney links up with Ireland squad for Grand Slam bid

Ulster flanker Nick Timoney has been called up to the Ireland squad for the final two games of their Six Nations Championship against Scotland and England.

The 27-year-old hasn’t featured for Ireland since November’s win over Fiji but has been recalled after a string of impressive performances for the province.

It seems unlikely that Timoney will work his way into a competitive back row that includes World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, the impressive Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony and Jack Conan.

However, the Dublin man’s versatility will be valuable for head coach Andy Farrell, with the Ulsterman capable of starting in any back row jersey.

Meanwhile, hooker Rob Herring, second row Kieran Treadwell and winger Jacob Stockdale have all returned to the squad after being released to the province for their win over Cardiff last week.

Herring seems likely to be third choice behind Ronan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan, but both Treadwell and Stockdale could work their way into the squad after strong displays in Wales.

The trio, along with Timoney, join tighthead prop Tom O’Toole, second row Iain Henderson and centre Stuart McCloskey in the squad for the final two games, taking Ulster’s representation to seven on Farrell’s panel.

Alongside Timoney, Leinster fly-half Ciaran Frawley has been called up to the squad having made his return from long-term injury for his province at the weekend.