Ulster hero Dan Tuohy laments horror injury and picks positives of sport 'rotten from the core' in frank retirement announcement

Former Ulster lock Dan Tuohy has opened up on the injury hell that has put a premature end to his career in a wide-ranging and frank announcement.

The 34-year-old captain of French Pro D2 side Vannes confirmed he has played his last game in professional rugby after sustaining a horror arm fracture at the start of September. Due to the nerve damage also suffered, a return to competitive action presents too great a risk, with Tuohy knowing any further issues could lead to permanent paralysis of his left hand.

Having finally come to terms with the end of his playing career, Tuohy released a statement on Twitter, highlighting the positives he has enjoyed while confessing he has not always loved his experiences in the sport.

Rugby is a business; people need to always remember that.

He pointed to the likes of Ulster's 2012 Heineken Cup final and Ireland's victorious 2014 Six Nations tournament as career highlights, but also presented his frustrations, lamenting the negatives of a sport which he said appeared "rotten from the core".

"I've read many a retirement letter thanking everyone and his dog for their unwavering support and contribution, how they've loved every second...well the truth for me is I haven't," he said.

"(Rugby) is starting to look like its rotten from the core and I've a real fear that the values that made me fall for rugby have nearly disappeared; integrity and loyalty (are things) of the past. Even a simple gesture of looking someone in the eye has gone. You've to have a thick skin in this game. Rugby is a business; people need to always remember that."

He continued: "As a professional, you get paid well. The lifestyle is class; it really is a dream job, although I had grown sick and tired of the pre-season goal-setting of honesty and respect being brandished around only to be broken almost straight away by the same people preaching it.

"I've travelled the world, met some great people that now have become lifelong friends, memories that can never been taken away and some absolutely amazing nights out. Really that's what it's all about."

England-born Tuohy made over 130 appearances for Ulster from 2009 to 2016 before leaving to play for Bristol and Leicester and moving on to France in 2018 to play for Stade Francais, eventually captaining Pro D2 side Vannes.

It was in the third game of the current season that Tuohy would suffer the final blow to his playing career.

"It was a freak accident," he explains.

"I received the kick off at the start of the match, our winger waiting in behind, just in case I mis-judged it. He clashed feet with my lifter as I was at the top of my jump.

"My lifter fell over and dropped me on my shoulder / upper arm.

"My head hitting the floor, a little dazed I tried to get up, looked down to my hand which was now rotated and facing the wrong way."

Morphine at the scene and ketamine in hospital managed the pain enough for an x-ray to be taken and the humerus bone (upper arm) to be put back into place before a plate and nine screws were installed a few days later.

"Three-quarters of my arms are now plated," he continued.

"Like with all injuries big or small, you are desperate to hear the results, the outcome and timelines you've to expect.

"This one was a little different as deep down I knew I wasn't going to play again.

"I had reassured my wife Keely at the stadium that Friday evening this this was to be the end. I wouldn't be putting her through anymore.

"I wanted selfishly the big send off over here in South Brittany in Many / June, the sun shining, a few beers, family and friends over to watch my last game.

"Unfortunately the match against Oyonnax was the last; my last ever pre-match speech as a player and last ever coin toss. I didn't even know."

For the first couple of months, recuperation began under the pretense of a return to action, although the relatively slow progress has finally forced an acceptance of the inevitable.

"(After) hundreds of hours of physio and numerous appointments, my radial nerve remains damaged but I've been reassured it's not broken," he said.

"I've seen progress; my wrist is now working, much to my delighted, but my fingers not as much.

"I can't perform simple tasks like pointing with my index finger or giving a thumbs up. For example, I'm typing this with my right hand only as my fingers simply don't work.

"People often seek validation of your injury. They look you up and down, listen and without any evidence of a crutch, brace, moon boot or splint, they frown when you tell them it's nerve damage.

"For anyone who has not suffered it, trust me I'd rather be on crutches.

"I've lost a lot of muscle and sensation in my left forearm where the nerve runs which may never fully come back but all being said I consider myself lucky."

Tuohy, who made 11 appearances for Ireland and scored his only international try on his debut against New Zealand, is now facing life after playing, with the potential for a move to America while he intends to remain involved in sport.

"I'm not sure about anything regarding my future and to be honest I'm both apprehensive and excited," he said.

"I will miss the buzz of match days, the changing rooms before and after - there is nothing quite like it. Working towards something with a group of mates and achieving that goal is going to be hard to beat.

"From a skinny 19-year-old from Weston Super Mare to representing Ireland against New Zealand and now living in France with my wife and two kids - it's been some journey."