Ulster lock Iain Henderson in line to start in Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Scotland as James Ryan ruled out

Ulster captain Iain Henderson looks likely to start Ireland’s final Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday after James Ryan was ruled out as he is undergoing the return to play protocols.

The Leinster second row was forced off inside the opening two minutes of Saturday’s 32-15 win over England at Twickenham after being hit high by opposite number Charlie Ewels, who was sent-off for the challenge.

Henderson replaced Ryan and played the remaining 78 minutes of the game, and it would be surprising if he did not get the call to start against the Scots in Ryan’s absence given his talent and experience.

Ryan will return to Leinster to go through the return to play protocols, where he will be joined by fellow second row Ryan Baird, who has also been ruled out of the Scotland clash at the Aviva Stadium due to a back issue.

With Henderson likely to step in and partner Tadhg Beirne in the starting team, fellow Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell could be in line for a second Irish appearance of the Championship among the replacements.

The 26-year-old came off the bench and scored against Italy in round three and would seem to be the likeliest to assume the same role in Dublin on Saturday as the fifth lock named in the original squad.

Ryan and Baird have been replaced in the squad by another Leinster duo, Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy, both of whom started against Ulster at Ravenhill last week and will challenge Treadwell for that bench spot, but it seems likely the Ulsterman will get it.

Meanwhile, Ulster trio Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney and Mike Lowry have all linked up with the squad again after starting against Leinster on Saturday.

Timoney was named man of the match in the 18-13 victory at Ravenhill, with Lowry scoring a try that was set up by Baloucoune as they all staked their claims for game-time against the Scots.