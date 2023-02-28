Ulster pair Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite receive first call-ups for Ireland’s Six Nations squad

Ulster pair Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite have received their first call-ups to the Ireland squad for their upcoming TikTok Six Nations campaign.

The duo are two of five Ulster players called up to the 32-strong panel by head coach Greg McWilliams for the tournament, which begins away to Wales on March 25.

They are joined by reigning Irish Women’s Player of the Year and Belfast Telegraph columnist Neve Jones, lock/back row Brittany Hogan and centre Vicky Irwin.

Loosehead prop McGrath and lock Tuite impressed for the Combined Provinces XV over the past couple of weeks in their challenge matches, which has earned them their call-ups.

There are six other uncapped players in McWilliams’ squad, with Ella Roberts, Emma Swords, Niamh O’Dowd and Molly Boyne also impressing for the Combined Provinces, while uncapped IQ Rugby duo Kathryn Buggy and Clara Neilson are also included.

Second row Nichola Fryday will once again captain the team, which will also include Six Nations debuts for Dannah O’Brien, Méabh Deely, Aoife Dalton and Tash Behan, who received first Ireland caps on the tour of Japan.

“There is a great sense of anticipation and excitement leading into the Six Nations. We are very excited about the group of players who will represent Ireland in the upcoming Championship and certainly the Celtic Challenge preparation has been vital for our development,” said head coach McWilliams.

“We have identified players who are ready for international rugby and we have had the opportunity to work with those players over the last five weeks, with that contact time incredibly valuable as we build the depth and strength of the group. There is an exciting blend of youth and experience and these players are fit for Test rugby.

“We will work exceptionally hard over the coming weeks in preparation for the opening weekend and while we are aware of the challenges ahead of us, we are excited to get to task.”

Ireland captain Fryday added: “We’re really excited to get the Six Nations underway, as it will be our first campaign together as a group since the Tour of Japan, which provided us with an invaluable platform to build together as a squad moving forward.

“The Celtic Challenge has granted so many players access to quality game time in recent weeks, and this coupled with the game time the UK-based players have had in the Premiership in recent months, will serve us well moving into the opening Rounds of the Six Nations.

“It is always an exciting time of year and we’re hugely motivated as a group to build on the positive aspects of last season and continue to grow and evolve under Greg and the coaching team.

"It is brilliant to see eight uncapped players come into the group, as we are always striving to build squad depth and the value of the Women’s Interprovincial Championship and Celtic Challenge is there for all to see.

“We are really looking forward to returning to Cork for two huge home matches, as the support we received at Musgrave Park last year was incredible.”

IRELAND SQUAD FOR TIKTOK WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS

Forwards: Niamh O’Dowd (Leinster), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Kathryn Buggy (IQ Rugby), Christy Haney, Linda Djougang (both Leinster), Neve Jones (Ulster), Clara Nielson (IQ Rugby), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Munster), Nichola Fryday (Connacht) (captain), Sam Monaghan (IQ Rugby), Fiona Tuite (Ulster), Hannah O’Connor (Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Munster), Grace Moore (IQ Rugby), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster), Edel McMahon (Connacht), Brittany Hogan (Ulster), Molly Boyne (Leinster)

Backs: Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster), Emma Swords (IQ Rugby), Ailsa Hughes, Dannah O’Brien (both Leinster), Nicole Cronin, Enya Breen (both Munster), Aoife Wafer, Aoife Dalton (both Leinster), Vicky Irwin (Ulster), Méabh Deely (Connacht), Aoife Doyle (Munster), Natasja Behan, Ella Roberts (both Leinster), Lauren Delany (IQ Rugby)