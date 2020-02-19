Ulster quartet keep places in Ireland team as Andy Farrell names unchanged squad for England clash

Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting line-up for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham on Sunday, with Ulster's four internationals holding onto their jerseys.

Rob Herring, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are all named in the run-on team, which is the same one that started against Wales two weeks ago, while scrum-half John Cooney is named on the bench.

Ulster have profited from the team announcement too, with tighthead prop Tom O'Toole and utility back Will Addison released back to the province to play in their Guinness PRO14 game against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

Despite hooker Ronan Kelleher impressing on club duty for Leinster at the weekend, the strong displays of Herring for his nation have earned him another start at Twickenham, while Henderson retains his place alongside James Ryan in the second row.

Stockdale forms what is now a settled partnership with Andrew Conway and Jordan Larmour in the back three, but Cooney hasn't done enough on this occasion to force Conor Murray out of the scrum-half jersey.

The biggest news is the restoration of Leinster flanker Caelan Doris to the matchday squad as he is named among the replacements, with Munster captain Peter O'Mahony holding onto his starting spot after impressing against Scotland and Wales.

Jonathan Sexton links up with Murray at half-back and captains the side once more, with Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw the centre pairing.

Props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong pack down either side of Herring in the front row, while Josh van der Flier and O'Mahony's Munster team-mate CJ Stander complete the back row.

On the bench, Dave Kilcoyne and Andrew Porter join Kelleher as the front row alterations, with Devin Toner and Doris providing the rest of the forward ballast among the replacements.

Ross Byrne and Keith Earls are the replacement backs, alongside Cooney, for the Twickenham clash which could see Ireland win the Triple Crown should they overcome their opponents.

IRELAND TEAM TO PLAY ENGLAND

(15-9) Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Jonathan Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; (1-8) Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Subs: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.