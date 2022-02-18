Ulster Rugby hooker Rob Herring set for enhanced Ireland role as Ronan Kelleher ruled out of rest of Six Nations

Ulster hooker Rob Herring looks set for increased exposure in the Six Nations after fellow Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher was ruled out of the remainder of the Championship.

The Leinster man injured his shoulder in the defeat to France last week and, while he was always expected to spend a period on the sidelines, it has proven severe enough to end his Six Nations.

It is believed that Kelleher could be out for around six weeks, which would put his involvement in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 games against Connacht in doubt.

That means Herring could be the man to profit, with the Ulsterman having dropped down the pecking order behind Kelleher and Dan Sheehan over the last 18 months, but he could now be set for a recall against Italy next weekend.

The Ulster hooker could even be set for a return to the starting line-up if head coach Andy Farrell believes Sheehan is not ready to step up and start, but it is more likely he will back up the young Leinster star instead.

Farrell could also turn to Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan, who was a late call-up to the squad prior to the opening game against Wales due to an injury to Herring himself, but it seems likelier that Herring will get the nod.

The 32-year-old has won 23 caps for Ireland but has not started a game since March 2021, last year’s final Six Nations game against England, although he did come off the bench in the win over the All Blacks in the autumn.

Ireland restart their Six Nations campaign against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, February 27 knowing they need to keep winning to put the pressure on Grand Slam chasing France.