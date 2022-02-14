Ulster Rugby: Six Ireland players released for trip to Dragons while injury due in contention for season debuts

Only James Hume (pictured) and Iain Henderson have got game-time for Ireland in the opening two games of the Six Nations. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Ulster's squad will be bolstered by the release of six Ireland players for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship game against the Dragons.

The province travel to Wales on Sunday (kick-off 2pm) and will have Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell all available for selection on the Six Nations’ first down week of the 2022 Championship.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson remains with the Ireland squad for their mini training camp, where he is joined by Rob Herring, who is back from a calf problem that ruled him out of the win over Wales and Saturday's defeat to France.

Only Hume and Henderson have yet received game-time in the Six Nations, Hume off the bench against Wales and Henderson as a replacement in France.

Ulster also have good news on the injury front, with five players returning to availability, headed by forwards Cormac Izuchukwu and Jordi Murphy, who are both still waiting to make their first appearances of the season.

Izuchukwu has been out since suffering an ACL injury last April shortly after impressing in his first senior Ulster appearances. Murphy has been out with a knee complaint while also returning to action are Tom Stewart (toe), Matty Rea (hamstring), and Stewart Moore (knee).

In all, 14 Ireland players have been released to their provinces for this weekend’s games, that number also including Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne (Munster).

Ronan Kelleher’s shoulder issue will be further investigated this week by the Ireland medical team while Johnny Sexton will continue his hamstring rehab and return to rugby programme after missing the defeat in Paris.

Ireland’s mini training camp squad

Bundee Aki (Connacht), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).