Ulster scrum-half Doak called into Ireland Under-20s team for Six Nations clash with Wales

Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak has been called into the Ireland Under-20s team for their second Six Nations game against Wales on Friday night (8pm).

The 19-year-old missed last week's bonus-point win over Scotland with a knock as Ireland opened their campaign in the perfect fashion, but is recalled for their second match at Cardiff Arms Park.

Winger Ben Moxham and second row Harry Sheridan are both retained in the starting line-up, however scrum-half Conor McKee makes way for Doak, while fly-half James Humphreys drops out after picking up a knock against Scotland.

Along with McKee, prop George Saunderson, flanker Reuben Crothers, centres Ben Carson and Jude Postlethwaite and full-back Conor Rankin are all named on the bench.

Both Saunderson and Postlethwaite missed last week's game due to minor knocks and could make their Six Nations bows if they are called upon from the extended bench, which has 11 players on it due to Covid-19 protocols.

Doak is one of three changes in the starting backs as Chris Cosgrave also steps in to be named on the wing, while Tim Corkery starts at fly-half in place of the injured Humphreys.

Moxham is joined by Cosgrave and Jamie Osborne in the back three, while the centre pairing is a familiar Connacht duo of Shane Jennings and Cathal Forde.

Up front, hooker Ronan Loughnane is the only survivor from the front row as Jack Boyle and Mark Donnelly are promoted from the bench, while Alex Soroka switches from the back row to the second row to partner Sheridan.

In the back row, Alex Kendellen once again captains the team from No.8, with Donnacha Byrne promoted from the bench at blindside and Oisin McCormack claiming the openside jersey again.

"We were pleased to get off to a winning start last weekend but the very nature of this Championship means you have to turn the page quickly and focus on the next challenge," said Under-20s head coach Richie Murphy.

"We identified areas of our game that needed improvement after Scotland and we have been working on them this week. Wales will be a tough test at their home ground but the group are looking forward to the challenge and building on last week’s performance."

Ireland Under-20s team to play Wales

15. Jamie Osborne (Leinster); 14. Ben Moxham (Ulster), 13. Shane Jennings (Connacht), 12. Cathal Forde (Connacht), 11. Chris Cosgrave (Leinster); 10. Tim Corkery (Leinster), 9. Nathan Doak (Ulster); 1. Jack Boyle (Leinster), 2. Ronan Loughnane (Leinster), 3. Mark Donnelly (Munster); 4. Alex Soroka (Leinster), 5. Harry Sheridan (Ulster); 6. Donnacha Byrne (Connacht), 7. Oisin McCormack (Connacht), 8. Alex Kendellen (captain, Munster).

Replacements: 16. Eoin de Buitléar (Connacht), 17. George Saunderson (Ulster), 18. Sam Illo (Leinster), 19. Mark Morrissey (Leinster), 20. Reuben Crothers (Ulster), 21. Conor McKee (Ulster), 22. Ben Carson (Ulster), 23. Jude Postlethwaite (Ulster), 24. Fearghail O'Donoghue (Munster), 25. Daniel Okeke (Munster), 26. Conor Rankin (Ulster).