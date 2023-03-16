Ulster trio limited to bench as Ireland name team for Grand Slam decider with England

Ulster’s involvement in Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam decider against England will come solely from the bench after Andy Farrell named none of the province’s stars in his starting line-up for Saturday’s crunch clash (5pm).

Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Kieran Treadwell will all hope to make significant impacts at the Aviva Stadium having been named as replacements, however there are no Ulster players in the run-on team.

That comes after Iain Henderson suffered a wrist injury in the win over Scotland a week ago, while centre Stuart McCloskey misses out again due to a knock of his own.

Ireland know that another Grand Slam awaits them – which would be their third since 2009 and second in the last five years – should they beat England having already accounted for Wales, France, Italy and Scotland.

Farrell has named three changes for the game in Dublin, two of them enforced as Ryan Baird replaces the injured Henderson in the second row, while Robbie Henshaw replaces the unavailable Garry Ringrose at outside centre.

The other change comes at scrum-half as Jamison Gibson-Park, who came on from the bench against Scotland, starts ahead of Conor Murray.

World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier will make his 50th appearance for Ireland having been named at openside flanker and could mark it by winning his second Grand Slam, which would also be accompanied by Six Nations glory.

England come into the game off the back of an humiliating 53-10 loss to France on home soul last weekend and will likely see themselves as having a point to prove against Farrell’s rampant Ireland.

Ireland team to face England

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster); 14. Mack Hansen (Connacht), 13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht), 11. James Lowe; 10. Jonathan Sexton (captain), 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong; 4. Ryan Baird, 5. James Ryan (all Leinster); 6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster), 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (both Leinster).

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring (Ulster), 17. Cian Healy (Leinster), 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. Kieran Treadwell (both Ulster), 20. Jack Conan (Leinster), 21. Conor Murray (Munster), 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Jimmy O’Brien (both Leinster).