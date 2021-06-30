Ulster trio retain starting places in Under-20s line-up as Ireland go for Triple Crown in Cardiff

Ulster's Ben Moxham, Nathan Doak and Harry Sheridan have been retained in the Ireland Under-20s squad for their Triple Crown decider with England on Thursday (8pm).

After scoring 20 points in his man of the match display against Wales last Friday, Doak starts again at scrum-half, while Moxham is on the right wing and Sheridan is named at tighthead lock.

On the bench, flanker Reuben Crothers, scrum-half Conor McKee and centres Ben Carson and Jude Postlethwaite are also retained, but prop George Saunderson and full-back Conor Rankin drop out of the match day squad altogether.

In total, head coach Richie Murphy makes just two changes to his starting line-up for the game at the Cardiff Arms Park, with Leinster props Temi Lasisi and Sam Illo rotating back into the team.

The game is a Triple Crown decider for Ireland, who could lift the trophy if they were to win, while England still need to play Wales in round four to complete the set.

Moxham is joined in the back three once again by Leinster duo Jamie Osborne and Chris Cosgrave, while the Connacht pairing of Shane Jennings and Cathal Forde form the centre partnership.

Leinster's Tim Corkery is Doak's half-back partner for the clash, while hooker Ronan Loughnane, who started against Scotland and Wales, is in between props Lasisi and Illo.

In the second row, Sheridan is joined by Alex Soroka of Leinster, while the back row is unchanged as captain Alex Kendellan anchors the scrum, flanked by Donnacha Byrne and Oisin McCormack.

Ireland have won both of their games so far, picking up handy victories over both Scotland and Wales, while England have done likewise, defeating France and Scotland.

“We have been pleased with our start to the Championship, but we know we must continue to make improvements week-on-week, starting on Thursday evening against a very strong England side," said Murphy.

"The squad have worked incredibly hard on optimising our recovery in between matches and we go into Thursday’s game confident that we are moving in the right direction.”

Ireland Under-20s

15. Jamie Osborne (Leinster); 14. Ben Moxham (Ulster), 13. Shane Jennings (Connacht), 12. Cathal Forde (Connacht), 11. Chris Cosgrave (Leinster); 10. Tim Corkery (Leinster), 9. Nathan Doak (Ulster); 1. Temi Lasisi (Leinster), 2. Ronan Loughnane (Leinster), 3. Sam Illo (Leinster); 4. Alex Soroka (Leinster), 5. Harry Sheridan (Ulster); 6. Donnacha Byrne (Connacht), 7. Oisin McCormack (Connacht), 8. Alex Kendellen (captain, Munster).

Replacements: 16. Eoin de Buitléar (Connacht), 17. Jack Boyle (Leinster), 18. Mark Donnelly (Munster), 19. Mark Morrissey (Leinster), 20. Reuben Crothers (Ulster), 21. Conor McKee (Ulster), 22. Ben Carson (Ulster), 23. Jude Postlethwaite (Ulster), 24. Jack Kelleher (Munster), 25. Daniel Okeke (Munster), 26. Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby).

England Under-20s

15. Charlie Atkinson (Wasps); 14. Tom Litchfield (Northampton Saints), 13. Jack Bates (Bristol Bears), 12. Dan Lancaster (Leeds Tykes), 11. Arthur Relton (Exeter Chiefs); 10. Fin Smith (Worcester Warriors), 9. Jack van Poortvliet (captain, Leicester Tigers); 1. Phil Brantingham (Newcastle Falcons), 2. Sam Riley (Harlequins), 3. Harvey Kindell-Beaton (Saracens); 4. Arthur Clark (Gloucester), 5. Alex Groves (Bristol Bears); 6. Ewan Richards (Bath), 7. Jack Clement (Gloucester), 8. Nahum Merigan (Bath).

Replacements: 16. Archie Vanes (Leicester Tigers), 17. Tarek Haffar (London Irish), 18. Luke Green (London Irish), 19. Freddie Thomas (Gloucester), 20. Ollie Stonham (Saracens), 21. Josh Gray (Gloucester), 22. Tom Carr-Smith (Bath), 23. Tommy Matthews (Hartpury University), 24. Phil Cokanasiga (London Irish), 25. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), 26. Orlando Bailey (Bath).