Ulster trio show the power of perseverance after tasting Grand Slam glory with Ireland

Rob Herring edges away and uses the expanse of his arm to bag Ireland's clinching fourth try against England — © Getty Images

Among the Grand Slam heroes who sparked such joy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, the three Ulstermen on the pitch at the final whistle had taken some of the more circuitous routes to this slice of Irish Rugby immortality.

All three have one thing in common, though – resolve.

It has become almost compulsory in the modern game to say that this sport has become a “squad game”, but the sight of hooker Rob Herring stretching for the line to score the clinching try of this fourth ‘green sweep’ showed the cliché to be apt in the case of Andy Farrell’s group.

The man who before the end of the season will likely become Ulster’s record appearance-maker was winning his 34th cap on Saturday, but it’s not so long ago that he looked destined to fall into the ‘one-cap wonder’ camp. Having made his debut in 2014 on the tour to Argentina – as an auxiliary flanker, no less – the ensuing years were coloured by frustrations.

Despite diligently traipsing back and forth between Belfast and Dublin during the Autumns and Six Nations, he’d have to wait over three years for his next cap. With his situation no doubt exacerbated by the incredible longevity of Rory Best blocking his path to a starting role at his province, few could have begrudged him had he thought that perhaps the grass was greener elsewhere.

Yet he stuck at it, and stuck to his playing principles too. At a time when the profile of his position is changing, Herring hasn’t tried to be a player he isn’t, focusing instead on what he knows he can bring to a team.

It was enough to finally earn that long-elusive second cap against South Africa in November of 2017. If his try-scoring cameo from the bench against the nation of his birth that day felt like a nice personal moment, no highlights reel of this special Irish side’s rise will be complete without his only two subsequent Ireland scores.

Against New Zealand in the summer and England on Saturday, it was Herring stretching for the line and sealing history, that lengthy spell in the international wilderness a distant memory now.

His Ulster team-mate Kieran Treadwell once went even longer between caps. The lock pulled on the green jersey three times in 2017 but was not seen again until last year’s Six Nations. Having played twice in that Championship, in all three Tests in the summer against New Zealand and twice in the autumn, he’ll have been disappointed to miss out on the original panel for this Grand Slam season but, after injuries to Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson, he came back into the fold once again.

Not always an automatic starter at provincial level, the same can be said for Tom O’Toole. Arguably no player improved his standing in the squad more. O’Toole has had to patiently wait for opportunities at this level at a time when he is still learning his trade as a tighthead prop.

Prior to a scrum being set in earnest, Irish fans would have feared the worst to know both Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham would struggle with injury – but O’Toole ensured it was never an issue.

Outside the ‘23’, and in Treadwell’s case the squad, in January, that all three were there at the very end shows again the power of perseverance.